Former DI reporter apart of Pulitzer-winning team for coverage of George Floyd’s death

By Print
Daily Iowan
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChao Xiong was a 2003 University of Iowa alum and a former Daily Iowan reporter. Now, he can add Pulitzer Prize recipient to his resume. Xiong and other reporters at the Minneapolis Star Tribune have been recognized for their coverage of George Floyd’s death and the protests that followed. “It...

dailyiowan.com
