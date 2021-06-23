Former DI reporter apart of Pulitzer-winning team for coverage of George Floyd’s death

Excerpts from Carolyn Pawlenty, mother of former police officer Derek Chauvin:. "I am the mother of Derek Chauvin. I am here to speak on behalf of my entire family ... Derek devoted 19 years of his life to the Minneapolis Police Department. It has been difficult for me to hear and read what the media, public and prosecution team believe Derek to be — an aggressive, heartless and uncaring person. I can tell you that is far from the truth. My son's identity has also been reduced to that as a racist. I want this court to know that none of these things are true, and that my son is a good man. Derek always dedicated his life and time to the police department even on his days off. He would call in to see if they needed help. Derek is a quiet, thoughtful, honorable and selfless man. He has a big heart. And he always has put others before his own. The public will never know the loving and caring man he is, but his family does. Even though I have not spoken publicly, I have always supported him 100% and always will. Derek has played over and over in his head the events of that day. I have seen the toll it has taken on him. I believe a lengthy sentence will not serve Derek well. When you sentence my son, you will also be sentencing me. I will not be able to see Derek, talk to him on the phone or give him our special hug. Plus, the fact that when he is released, his father and I most likely will not be here. Derek: my happiest moment is when I gave birth to you. And my second is when I was honored to pin your police badge on you ... I have always believed in your innocence and I will never waiver from that."