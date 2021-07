Zumo is the latest digital currency wallet to add support for BSV, and to commemorate the launch of BSV on their platform the Zumo team is giving away £10,000 worth of BSV. “We wanted to do something impactful that would both celebrate the addition of BSV to the Zumo app and give new users the chance to discover a whole new cryptocurrency—for free. We want crypto to be accessible to everyone, and we’ve tried to make it as simple as possible for people to enter the draw,” Paul Roach, Zumo’s co-founder and chief product officer, told CoinGeek.