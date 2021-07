The Chicago Cubs missed out on having any players voted as starters for the All-Star Game despite having five finalists. So they must wait until 4:30 p.m. Sunday, when All-Star reserves and pitchers are announced. The chosen players are picked by MLB player voting and the commissioner’s office for the July 13 game in Denver. The Cubs might have more than one player represent the team, though their seven-game losing streak and the offense’s slump heading into Saturday might not help.