The following information was provided by the Watertown Police Department. June 14, 12:26 a.m.: Multiple calls were received about a trash barrel on fire at Lowell Elementary School. Officers arrived and found a can on fire on the basketball court at the school. The Watertown Fire Department arrived and put out the flames. No suspect could be found after police searched the area. Prior to the reports of the fire, police had received calls about loud fireworks in the area. It is not clear if that was the cause of the fire. No evidence of fireworks were found in the barrel.