Adapted from Chetna Makan | Chetna’s 30-Minute Indian | Mitchell Beazley, 2021. I have shared a coriander chutney recipe in every cookbook that I’ve written. This clearly illustrates how big a fan I am of this simple yet powerful little chutney and also that there are many different ways of making it. I have a small bowl of this chutney in the refrigerator at all times, and you’ll be surprised how amazingly well it goes with absolutely anything you are eating.–Chetna Makan.