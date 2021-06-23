This leafy starter is as cool as a cucumber

First off, I want to emphasize that cucumber ketchup is not tomato ketchup mixed with cucumbers. I figure that’s worth mentioning, since tomato ketchup is the only kind of ketchup most of us have ever heard of. But in fact, the general concept of ketchup existed for hundreds of years before tomatoes even entered the equation, and even thereafter, it would still be several decades before Heinz developed the iconic tomato-based recipe that muscled all the other vegetables out of the ketchup kingdom.