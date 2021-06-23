Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

‘Nacho’ average appetizer

By Editorial
staradvertiser.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBuild your nachos in a sheet pan so that each chip ends up evenly smothered with saucy meat, two kinds of cheese (stretchy and melted, crumbled and fresh), creamy avocado and crisp scallions. At the heart of this dish is bricklayer-style beef, a beloved taco filling made with tender beef,...

www.staradvertiser.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Melted Cheese#Nachos#Restaurants#Appetizer#Food Drink#Roma#Mexican#Oaxaca#Asadero
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Recipes
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Copycat Cracker Barrel Fried Apples Recipe

Sometimes going out to eat isn't about the main course, but about a flavorful side or extra that makes the entire experience more delicious. Anyone who's enjoyed a meal at Cracker Barrel has hopefully experienced the rich sweetness of their fried apples, which is served as a side but is tasty enough to warrant a visit all by itself. While you can buy a jarred version made at the restaurant, the cost adds up fast once you realize how perfectly compatible the sauce is with a number of dishes (or simply eaten by the spoonful!) and you find yourself buying jars of the stuff all the time.
Food & DrinksAllrecipes.com

8 Next-Level Hot Dogs That Are Frankly Fabulous

Whether you have strong feelings towards hot dogs being a sandwich or not, quite frankly, these hot dogs think outside the bun. From pizza dogs to breakfast dogs, and pull-apart monkey bread dogs to fireworks dogs, these clever twists will make you hot dog hostess of the year. Watch the video above, and scroll below for all the possibilities, along with a bit of a surprise at the end.
RecipesAberdeen News

Taste: Fried rice makes quick work of cleaning out the fridge

Fried rice is one of those foods, like tacos, that unfairly get a bad rap. When you break it down, it has all the components of a balanced meal. Rice serves as a base carb, and there are vegetables and protein to round out the whole thing. No one would scoff at the nutritional value of a meal of peas and carrots, scrambled eggs, scallions and rice, but mix it all together and suddenly it’s the same as eating ice cream for dinner.
RecipesCBS News

Bobby Flay breakfast recipes

Chef Bobby Flay offers "Sunday Morning" viewers recipes for a summer breakfast. Frittata with Peppers and Onions with Roasted Cherry Tomato Sauce. 1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. 2. Toss the tomatoes, and garlic with the oil on a baking sheet and season with salt and pepper. Roast in...
Food & DrinksPosted by
EatThis

The #1 Worst Sandwich at Subway, Says a Dietitian

Subways are everywhere. After all, it has the most locations of any fast-food chain in the world. So whether you're traveling or just out and about, there's probably one close by for you to grab a bite at. And while they don't serve up greasy burgers and fries, some of their sandwiches are just as unhealthy (or even worse.)
Recipeschatelaine.com

How To Cook Three Types Of Ribs On The Grill

There are few methods of cooking that bring out more pride or swagger than grilling—and learning how to cook ribs on the grill (pork ribs to be precise) is a winning formula. The three most common styles of ribs. Back Ribs. Also known as baby-backs, these are the most popular...
RecipesPosted by
TheFitFork

Salsa Verde Spinach & Corn Rice Poppers |Appetizer

This post sponsored by Sam’s Fresh Salsa, however all comments, content and enthusiasm remain my own!. I could make a meal out of appetizers, couldn’t you?! Especially munching on these Salsa Verde Spinach & Corn Rice Poppers – they are super satisfying and the perfect prelude to a summery southwestern meal or hearty snack to pair with happy hour drinks on the patio.
Recipesrecipes.net

Beer-Braised Chicken Nachos Recipe

Crispy bacon, tender chicken, and malty beer are combined for this scrumptious chicken nachos that’s made even tastier with shredded cheese. Cook chopped bacon on medium-high heat in a Dutch oven or skillet with high sides, and remove from oil when crispy. Brown the chicken in the remaining oil on both sides.
Restaurantsjacksonprogress-argus.com

Bite into these facts about hot dogs

Hot dogs are the yin to the hamburger’s yang. Franks and burgers are a common pair at barbecues and ballparks, and rightfully so. Handheld, portable meals, they pack a convenient and flavorful punch. Few foods may seem as American as hot dogs. However, hot dogs are derivative of European sausages....
RecipesPosted by
30Seconds

This 10-Minute Tangy Cucumber Avocado Salad Recipe May Be the Best Recipe You Could Make Tonight

"Whoever said 'simple is best' was talking about this chopped salad for sure!" says Rachel Maser, mom of four and founder/creator of the clean eating blog, Clean Food Crush®. "It’s such a simple one, yet it’s also one of the tastiest combos I’ve recently eaten. The crisp fresh cucumbers combined with creamy rich avocado pieces then drizzled in a tangy flavorful homemade dressing. The best thing you could make tonight!"
RecipesArkansas Online

COOKING FOR TWO: Cold-fried french fries as once-a-year delicacy

Brace yourself. I'm about to share a very controversial opinion:. You should have french fries for dinner at least once a year. I generally loathe deep frying. It's messy, it smells up the house and there's a lot of hot oil involved that, once it's been used a few times, needs to be dealt with.
Recipesstyleblueprint.com

Recipe: The Spicy Watermelon Salad You’ll Eat All Summer Long

As CEO of StyleBlueprint, Liza also regularly writes for SB. Most of her writing is now found in the recipe archives as cooking is her stress relief!. I do not exaggerate when I say that I ate this salad four days in a row. IN A ROW! It’s that good. Friends have been making it over and over again as well, as I can’t shut up about this being “the” salad of summer.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

McDonald's Tartar Sauce Copycat Recipe

If you're a fan of McDonald's Filet-O-Fish sandwich, you know it just wouldn't be the same without a generous helping of tartar sauce. Sometimes, though, by the time you get your sandwich home, you find they've been a bit skimpy with the sauce. Or maybe you're making your own "fishwich" at home, but the one thing that's missing is your favorite condiment.
Grocery & SupermaketMinneapolis Star Tribune

Homemade condiments spice up your grilling game

Summer is the perfect time to customize your condiment selection to keep the weekly burgers (and meat, poultry and vegetables) interesting. I've never been a big fan of commercial ketchup, which is why I enjoy whipping up a smoky version made with bacon and smoked paprika. Ripe, plum tomatoes cook down into a sweet tenderness, and a whirl in the blender renders them into a smooth sauce. You'll need to allow some cooking time on a cool day. The ketchup will last several weeks and works wonderfully on sliced brisket and smoked turkey.
Recipeswhole30.com

Whole30 Grilled Steak Salad with Peaches

This entree-style Whole30 Grilled Steak Salad serves 8, so we’re thinking: small dinner party, your favorite people in the backyard, tasty smells coming from the grill, twinkle lights in the background as the sun goes down. This Whole30 Grilled Steak Salad is especially good in the summertime when peaches are...
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Slow Cooker Creamy Chicken Nachos Recipe

There are few foods more comforting after a busy day than a big plate of warm nachos. And with nutritionist and food developer Kristen Carli's slow cooker creamy chicken nachos recipe, you can enjoy them with only minimal effort. "This is an easy weeknight recipe!" Carli says, making it a must-have for any home cook searching for easy recipes that deliver a delicious and satisfying dinner that the whole family will enjoy — and that doesn't require hours of preparation in the kitchen.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Food & Wine

Extra-Crispy Fried Fish

Place 2 fillets in dredge mixture, pressing mixture onto fillets; gently shake off excess. Dip fillets in batter, allowing any excess batter to drip off. Place battered fillets in hot oil, and cook, turning occasionally, until golden brown and cooked through, 3 to 4 minutes. Transfer fillets to a wire rack set inside a rimmed baking sheet; season with 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/8 teaspoon black pepper. Repeat frying process with remaining fillets, salt, and pepper. Serve with fries and tartar sauce.
Food & Drinkslacucinaitaliana.com

Chef’s Recipe: Endive Salad With Ginger Scallion Dressing

Dynamic and diverse, Vancouver is known for its multi-cultural food scene, which features offerings from around the globe. Now, there is a new restaurant that’s bringing two of the city’s most deeply-rooted immigrant cultures together in one creative and flavor-packed menu. Opened on June 17, the chic Miantiao celebrates the culinary traditions, ingredients, and techniques of Italy and China, highlighting both their individuality and similarities with dishes like a burrata served with scallion pancakes and XO sauce, rigatoni accented by tomatoes, chili, and baijiu liquor, and broccolini with smoked tuna, seaweed, and hot mustard. Of course, there’s also a fresh pasta and noodle bar, and a cocktail list that highlights everything from Campari to carbonated white tea.
Recipesfreelibrary.org

What’s Cooking, Grilladelphia?!

Be sure to join us for our upcoming program, Fresh Ideas for the Grill, at Malcolm X Park on Wednesday, July 7, from 11:00 a.m.—1:00 p.m.! Sample two healthy, grilled dishes, and pose whatever questions you might have to the nutrition educator who will join us. Between Memorial Day, Juneteenth,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy