The Cubs' patchwork, four-pitcher, eight-walk no-hitter on Thursday against the Los Angeles Dodgers brings to mind my no-no prognostication of a month ago. At that time, with six no-hitters already in the books, I gave it a 50% chance that there were would be two more for the season; at most, I thought 10, or four more, would occur. I remain comfortable with those forecasts. The Cubs' collaborative effort in Los Angeles, a record-tying seventh across the majors, was the first no-hitter in five weeks.