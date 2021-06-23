COVID-19 Delta variant driving concern with rise in hospitalizations
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As the Delta variant of COVID-19 begins to pick up speed in Sedgwick County, health experts fear hospitalizations will continue to rise again. Currently in Sedgwick County, 44 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, up from 27 two weeks ago. The county’s hospitalization status is still considered “good,” but that’s not the case in some nearby communities where the Delta variant is driving another surge. It’s a trend already seen in Missouri. The Delta variant, which originated in India, is driving another surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations among unvaccinated people. It’s seen at Cox Medical Center in Springfield, Mo.www.kwch.com