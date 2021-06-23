Cancel
Chesterfield, VA

13219 Devette Dr, Chesterfield, VA 23838

 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCome see this 4 bedroom 2.5 bath traditional home with an attached garage and over 2,200 sq.ft! This beautiful home sits on over an acre of land and offers tons of privacy!! Inside you'll find a great floorplan with a large kitchen, eat-in nook and breakfast bar. Downstairs also boasts a spacious family room with a cozy fire place and a separate formal dining room. Upstairs you will find a generous sized Primary Bedroom with a huge walk-in closet and a large private bathroom. Three additional large bedrooms with large closets, another full bath & a pull down attic with extra storage complete the upstairs. Upstairs HVAC 2 years old, updated hall bathrooms upstairs and downstairs. New flooring in the bathrooms, mudroom & kitchen!

