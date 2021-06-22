Rayburn, Harry

Mr. Harry Audley "Buddy" Rayburn, age 89, of Lindale, GA, passed away on Monday, June 21, 2021, at a local hospital. Mr. Rayburn was born in Calhoun, GA, on September 18, 1931, son of the late Theodore Rayburn and the late Opal Fritz Rayburn. He was also preceded in death by 2 brothers, Howard Rayburn and Henry Rayburn, and by a half-brother, Carlton Rayburn. Mr. Rayburn retired from Pepperell Manufacturing where he worked as a powerhouse mechanic. After retirement, he was a small engine repairman for a number of years. Mr. Rayburn was of the Baptist faith. Survivors include his wife, Mary Kate Haney Rayburn, Lindale, to whom he was married on October 21, 1950; his aunt, Evelyn Fritz; nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, June 24, 2021, at 3pm in East View Cemetery. Mr. Barry Henderson will officiate. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 1pm until 2:30pm at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of funeral arrangements.