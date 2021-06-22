Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lindale, GA

Rayburn, Harry

northwestgeorgianews.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMr. Harry Audley "Buddy" Rayburn, age 89, of Lindale, GA, passed away on Monday, June 21, 2021, at a local hospital. Mr. Rayburn was born in Calhoun, GA, on September 18, 1931, son of the late Theodore Rayburn and the late Opal Fritz Rayburn. He was also preceded in death by 2 brothers, Howard Rayburn and Henry Rayburn, and by a half-brother, Carlton Rayburn. Mr. Rayburn retired from Pepperell Manufacturing where he worked as a powerhouse mechanic. After retirement, he was a small engine repairman for a number of years. Mr. Rayburn was of the Baptist faith. Survivors include his wife, Mary Kate Haney Rayburn, Lindale, to whom he was married on October 21, 1950; his aunt, Evelyn Fritz; nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, June 24, 2021, at 3pm in East View Cemetery. Mr. Barry Henderson will officiate. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 1pm until 2:30pm at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of funeral arrangements.

www.northwestgeorgianews.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lindale, GA
Lindale, GA
Obituaries
City
Calhoun, GA
Georgia State
Georgia Obituaries
City
Carlton, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barry Henderson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ga#Pepperell Manufacturing#Tribute Store
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden signs order to tackle corporate abuses across U.S. economy

WASHINGTON, July 9 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden signed a sweeping executive order on Friday to promote more competition in the U.S. economy, urging agencies to crack down on anti-competitive practices in sectors from agriculture to drugs and labor. If fully implemented, the effort will help lower Americans' internet costs,...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden warns Putin on Russian ransomware attacks

President Biden spoke by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday and urged him to take action to disrupt criminal groups operating in Russia that are behind recent ransomware attacks in the United States. Biden also warned that the U.S. would “take any necessary action to defend its people...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
CNN

What Pfizer's plan for a third coronavirus vaccine dose means for you

(CNN) — Even though the biopharmaceutical company Pfizer has announced that it might be time to consider giving a third dose of its coronavirus vaccine to people, many doctors and public health officials argue that it's more beneficial to get shots into the arms of the unvaccinated right now than to boost those who are already fully vaccinated.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

US nears endgame in Afghanistan

After nearly 20 years, the United States is nearing its endgame in Afghanistan. President Biden on Thursday confirmed the U.S. military mission will end on Aug. 31, ahead of his initial Sept. 11 deadline. In a sign the withdrawal is practically over, the military last week departed Bagram Airfield, the...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Michael Avenatti sentenced to 30 months in Nike extortion case

Michael Avenatti, the former attorney for adult-film star Stormy Daniels, was sentenced to 30 months in prison Thursday for his role in the Nike extortion case. Avenatti was found guilty in February 2020 of attempting to extort up to $25 million from Nike. His lawyers had requested that the embattled...
POTUSNBC News

Biden fires Trump-appointed Social Security Administration chief

President Joe Biden on Friday fired Social Security Commissioner Andrew Saul after he refused a request to resign, a White House official told NBC News. Saul, who was appointed to lead the agency by former President Donald Trump, was notified that his employment was terminated immediately, according to the official.

Comments / 0

Community Policy