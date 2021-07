If the Zion Williamson experiment at the point is more than a passing fad, the New Orleans Pelicans seem to have a glut at the point guard position, particularly if they resign Lonzo Ball. The Celtics should engage them in talks for Nickell Alexander-Walker or Kira Lewis. My preference, with his size/length would be Alexander-Walker, but Lewis would be a dynamic ballhandler in the open court and driver in the half court who would probably complement the Celtic wings well. While their 3-pt percentages could be higher, with a better team (and stability) both could mature into solid threats from distance.