Birmingham, Ala. – Seven members of the LSU Women's Tennis team were named to the 2021 Spring SEC Academic Honor Roll, the SEC announced on Thursday. The 2021 Spring SEC Academic Honor Roll includes the sports of baseball, golf, softball, tennis and track & field. Student athletes must have finished the year with a cumulative 3.0 GPA and is based on grades from the 2020 summer and fall semesters, as well as the 2021 spring term. A total of 1,615 student-athletes were named across the conference.