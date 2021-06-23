Further fundraising efforts on horizon for CPI's park project

California Progress, Inc. met for its monthly board meeting June 14, touching base on progress with CPI's Latham Memorial Family Park fundraising efforts. The park's veterans' memorial is continuing to progress in short order — concrete work was nearly complete as of last Monday's meeting, as was the block for the wall containing names of area veterans and bases for several statues. Also on the horizon as of last week's meeting were assembly of the entryway arch and flag pole installation.