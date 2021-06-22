Robinson, Herman

Mr. Herman Franklin Robinson, age 96, of Silver Creek, GA, passed away Monday, June 21, 2021, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family. Mr. Robinson was born in Atlanta, GA on January 16, 1925, son of the late John Fredrick and Istelenah Lewis Robinson. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 73 years, Mabel Reynolds Robinson, by 4 sisters, Louise Robinson, Mary Elder, Tommie Hammontree, and Mabel Clements, and by 3 brothers, Clifford, Sonny, and Earl Robinson. Mr. Robinson was a graduate of Cave Spring High School. He was a veteran of the United States Army and served during World War II. Prior to his retirement, he owned and operated Herman Robinson Builders, Inc. for over 55 years. He was a member of the Lindale Lodge #455 F. & A. M. for nearly 70 years and was a member of the American Legion Post #136 in Lindale. Mr. Robinson was a member of Lindale United Methodist Church. Survivors include 2 daughters, Joyce Robinson Landrum (Doug), Rome, and Kathryn Marie Robinson-Clark (Chris), Rome; 2 sons, Earl Robinson (Donna), Lindale, and Wayne Robinson (Becky), Rome; 11 grandchildren, Steve Landrum (Trish), Susan Earnest (Ryan), Cindy Willis (Adrian), Danny Robinson (Jill), Kathy Pence (Ken), Lisa Hackett (Mike), Amy Land (Randy), Allison Hoyt, Alli Robinson, Jessica Baker (David), and Rebecca Clonts (Michael); 21 great grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 25, 2021, at 11am at Lindale United Methodist Church. His grandson, Steve Landrum, his Pastor, the Rev. Bill Coady, and Barry Henderson will officiate. Private interment will follow later in East View Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Thursday from 5 until 7pm. Mr. Robinson's grandsons and grandsons-in-law will serve as pallbearers. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.