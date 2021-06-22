Cancel
Rome, GA

Turner, Roger

northwestgeorgianews.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMr. Roger Daniel Turner, age 76, of Rome, GA, passed away on Monday, June 21, 2021, in Cartersville Medical Center. Mr. Turner was born in Rome, GA on January 22, 1945, son of the late Robert Harbin Turner and the late Charlotte Elizabeth Wallace Turner. He was a veteran of the United States Army having served in the Vietnam War. Mr. Turner was a self-employed electrician and was a member of New Prospect Baptist Church. Survivors include his wife, the former Carol Boswell, to whom he was married on February 12, 1988; a son, Daniel Scott Turner (Jenny), TN; 3 step-daughters, Heather Pezzello (Nick), Canton, Amy Wilson (Thomas), Lindale, and Roseanna Densmore (Johnny), Cave Spring; a brother, Ed Turner, Rome; 12 grandchildren, Judson Whitfield, Zach and Mattie Blalock, Callie, Savannah, J. D., Rebecca, Quincy, Andy, and Darcy Densmore, River and Jettie Turner; several nieces and nephews; a special aunt, Carolyn Welchel. Graveside and interment services will be held on Thursday, June 24, 2021, at 12 noon in Rome Memorial Park. The Rev. Mark Purser will officiate with the American Legion Post #5 Honor Guard providing full military honors. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Thursday from 11am until time to depart for the service. At other hours, the family may be contacted at the residence. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.

www.northwestgeorgianews.com
