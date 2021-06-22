Help Wanted: U.S. Automobile Dealers Struggle to Hire Employees While Business Booms

Most analysts predict online sales to grow—exasperating an already severe shortage of warehouses and warehouse workers. One thing confirmed during the pandemic: we love having stuff delivered to our homes. Why go to the store when the store comes to you? According to the U.S. Census Bureau, ecommerce sales totaled $1.581 billion during the first quarter of 2021, up 39.1% from the year before. According to Zebra’s Warehousing Vision Study, 60% of surveyed warehouse operators report labor recruitment and productivity are among their top challenges.