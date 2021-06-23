Cancel
Prime Day 2021 Brings the M1 MacBook Air Price Down by up to $150 [Several Storage Models Available]

By Omar Sohail
wccftech.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe M1 MacBook Air is one of those portable machines that looks good, feels good, and performs way above your expectations. For Amazon Prime Day 2021, that deal becomes sweeter as it starts from just $899 for the 256GB version, with the 512GB storage variant providing an attractive $149 price cut. In 2021, a 256GB PCIe NVMe SSD might not cut it for some people, so we highly recommend picking up the 512GB model if your budget allows it.

