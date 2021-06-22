Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Black Book: Weekly Market Updates

By FI Staff
autodealertodaymagazine.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWholesale prices remain strong, however there are signs of softening in the market this week, as prices of newer used vehicles seem to be hitting a ceiling. Cars segments at +0.75% is the lowest weekly gain in seventeen weeks and Truck / SUV segments at +0.68% is the lowest weekly gain in fifteen weeks.

www.autodealertodaymagazine.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Book#Stimulus#Auction#Truck Suv#Compact#0 12#Maserati Granturismo#Lifestyle Vehicle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Retail
News Break
Economy
News Break
Cars
News Break
Market Analysis
Related
Agriculturemidwestfarmreport.com

State Livestock Market Update

Prepared and written by Jeff Swenson, DATCP Livestock and Meat Specialist. The Market Update draws information from several sources, including trade publications, radio broadcasts, agricultural news services, individuals involved in the industry as well as USDA NASS and AMS reports. Cash cattle are steady to $2.00 higher than last week....
Real Estatecalculatedriskblog.com

Leading Index for Commercial Real Estate "Loses Steam In June"

From Dodge Data Analytics: Dodge Momentum Index Loses Steam In June. Following six months of consecutive gains, the Dodge Momentum Index fell to 165.8 (2000=100) in June, down 5% from the revised May reading of 175.1. The Momentum Index, issued by Dodge Data & Analytics, is a monthly measure of the first (or initial) report for nonresidential building projects in planning, which have been shown to lead construction spending for nonresidential buildings by a full year.
Public HealthPosted by
Fortune

The Delta variant is now dominant in the U.S. See the states where it’s most prevalent

Our mission to make business better is fueled by readers like you. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today. Today, New York City recognized essential workers for their heroic service during the pandemic with a ticker tape parade. The Yale School of Public Health and the Commonwealth Foundation meanwhile announced the very uplifting findings of a recent study: the rapid U.S. vaccine rollout had saved as many as 279,000 people from dying of COVID, and prevented up to 1.25 million hospitalizations due to the virus.
Carsautodealertodaymagazine.com

Dealerware Selected as Preferred Partner of the Ford and Lincoln Courtesy Transportation Program

Dealerware, a connected car platform for automotive retailers, has been selected as a preferred vendor to Ford and Lincoln through a competitive bidding process. Dealerware will provide their fleet management platform and connected car services to Ford and Lincoln dealerships who want to modernize courtesy and rental fleet programs, reduce fleet costs, and elevate customer experiences.
Iowa State1380kcim.com

Although Iowa Gas Prices See Only Slight Increase, AAA Predicts Prices At The Pump Will Surge Over The Summer

According to the American Automobile Association (AAA), the national average price of gasoline has risen 40 percent since the beginning of the year, from $2.25 on Jan. 1 to $3.13 as of Tuesday, Jan. 6. AAA Iowa reports a lower average for the past week, showing a one cent increase to $2.97 with retail diesel prices holding steady at $3.10 per gallon and wholesale ethanol falling $.10 to $2.38. The prediction, however, is that consumers can expect to see even more price increases at the pumps over the summer, estimated at another $.10 to $.20, bringing the national average to well over $3.25 by the end of August. “Robust gasoline demand and more expensive crude oil prices are pushing gas prices higher,” says AAA spokesperson, Jeanette McGee. “We had hoped that global crude production increases would bring some relief at the pump this month, but weekend OPEC negotiations fell through with no agreement reached. As a result, crude prices are set to surge to a seven-year high.” A crude oil price of $76.40 has not been reached since November of 2014. A national average gas price of $3.25 has not been seen since October of the same year. The Energy Information Administration is also reporting that demand for gasoline is robust at 9.1 million barrels per day.
EconomyPosted by
Forbes

States That Rejected $300 Unemployment Benefits Haven’t Boosted Labor Market Yet, Morgan Stanley Finds

Nearly a month after two dozen GOP-led states started cutting the federal government's $300 enhanced weekly benefit for the unemployed, Morgan Stanley economists say the move—which critics have called politically (and not economically) motivated—hasn't done much to help the struggling labor market, lending little credence to the argument that ending the benefits early would accelerate a recovery by encouraging Americans to return to work.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Board Game Market 2021, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2027

A New Market Study, Titled "Board Game Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges" has been featured on fusionmarketresearch. This global study of the Board Game market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Board Game industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.
ShoppingPosted by
InsideHook

Deal: These Classic Gerber Blades Are Currently on Sale at REI

It’s not often Gerber knives go on sale, but right now at REI Co-op you can score a sweet deal on a variety of popular everyday carry blades. For those unfamiliar with Gerber, the Oregon-based company has been crafting everyday carry knives and tools for over 80 years, using high-quality materials and nearly indestructible designs. From beefy tactical knives to practical multitools, these American-made EDCs are built to handle anything.
Energy IndustryPosted by
Wake Up Wyoming

Some Very Good News For Wyoming Coal

First, the bad news: Wyoming has lost more jobs in the mining and energy industry in the past few months, according to reports. Now the good news: A coal power plant in North Dakota will stay online after requests were received from Canada and surrounding states. Reliable power is needed and wind and solar have simply not been providing it. According to the Wall Street Journal, it's not just around the globe but here in America where the economy is making a slow comeback after the government shut it down. More reliable power is needed. A lot more.
Industrygentside.co.uk

Nuclear accident has created strange hybrid pigs in Japan

Since the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear disaster that took place in 2011, the area around the plant has been devoid of human life. Instead, theanimals have been thriving. Many species including bears, wolves, horses, deer, foxes, and pigs have been taking advantage of the wild terrain in the 20-kilometer exclusion zone that was created around the Japanese nuclear plant. A similar phenomenon was observed in the Chernobyl area as well.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Warning that fully vaccinated may be spreading Delta variant as cases rise across US

Health experts in the United States have raised the alarm that vaccinated individuals might be spreading the Covid-19 Delta variant, as cases surge in states across the country.The highly transmissible Delta variant now makes up more than half of new infections in the US.Currently the B.1.1.7, or Alpha, variant is the dominant strain in the country, But researchers said the Delta variant would likely overtake the Alpha variant in three to four weeks.Christopher Murray, director of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, told Insider that the spread of the Delta variant could actually be worse than current data...
Industrykshb.com

The lumber price bubble is finally bursting

It appears that the lumber bubble has finally burst. Lumber prices are finally coming back down to earth, following a spring that saw prices double — and then double again. Lumber futures fell more than 40% in June as consumer demand dried up for $50 and $60 sheets of plywood. Last year, those sheets of plywood cost just $20 each.
Credits & LoansCNBC

Wells Fargo tells customers it’s shuttering all personal lines of credit

The bank is shutting down all existing personal lines of credit in coming weeks and no longer offers the product, according to customer letters reviewed by CNBC. The product, which typically gave users $3,000 to $100,000 in revolving credit lines, was pitched as a way to consolidate higher-interest credit card debt, pay for home renovations or avoid overdraft fees on linked checking accounts.
Real Estateinvesting.com

UK housing boom cools as prices fall in June - Halifax

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's housing market boom showed some signs of cooling in June as prices fell in monthly terms for the first time since January ahead of the scaling back of a tax break for buyers, mortgage lender Halifax said on Wednesday. Prices were 0.5% lower than in May,...
Retailautomotive-fleet.com

First-Half Fleet Sales Push Over 2020 Level as Rental Sales Surge

In June, 138,801 total fleet units were sold, an 18% month-over-month decrease compared to 168,166 in May but a 63% increase from June 2020, which recorded 85,104 units, according to a Cox Automotive news release. This brings the first-half total combined large rental, commercial, and government purchases of new vehicles...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
The Motley Fool

Could Pfizer and Moderna Now Face Their Second-Worst Scenario?

Think back to one year ago. No one knew then whether any of the COVID-19 vaccines in development would actually work. Fortunately, several of them did. Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) (along with its partner, BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)), and Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) never experienced the worst-case scenario of their vaccines failing miserably. These companies have gone on to generate billions of dollars in sales for their respective vaccines, and hope to make a lot more money.
Video Gamesvgchartz.com

Switch vs Xbox One in the US Sales Comparison - May 2021 - Sales

The VGChartz sales comparison series of articles are updated monthly and each one focuses on a different sales comparison using our estimated video game hardware figures. The charts include comparisons between the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch, as well as with older platforms. There are articles based on our worldwide estimates, as well as the US, Europe, and Japan.

Comments / 0

Community Policy