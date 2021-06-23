Digital Walkie Talkie Market Will Hit Big Revenues In Future | Motorola, Tait, Uniden

SEATTLE, July 05, 2021, (MEDGADGET) — Near infrared medical imaging, also known as near infrared spectroscopy, is a method that utilizes near-infrared region of the electromagnetic spectrum (from 780 nm to 2500 nm). It is typically used for medical and physiological diagnostics and research including blood sugar, functional neuroimaging, pulse oximetry, sports medicine, brain computer interface etc. The near infrared diagnostic imaging is more beneficial than other existing radio-imaging technique, owing to its non-invasive nature that facilitates repeated usage of this technique on the patient without any side effects and harm. Moreover, specific absorption by natural chromophores allows to obtain functional information of the patient such as the concentration of oxy-hemoglobin within particular tissues. A variety of possible clinical applications are focused in near infrared (NIR) medical imaging research and most importantly, highlights development of a technique for screening of breast cancer. Moreover, near-infrared imaging is advantageous in terms of portability and cost-effectiveness. This technique involves use of incoherent light source that is typically safer than that of the strong invasive lasers used in the invasive imaging techniques such as electroencephalography (EEG), positron emission tomography (PET), and others. Furthermore, the near infrared imaging allows considerable motion to the patient undergoing the test, which again serves as an advantage when compared to the other existing alternatives.