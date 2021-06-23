Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Cole's strikeouts, spin rate down, Royals rally past Yanks

FOX Sports
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Gerrit Cole walked off the mound slowly after the first inning, expecting to be stopped by umpires searching for banned sticky substances. “Certainly I didn't walk past him or be oblivious to the check the first couple times when there was inevitably no check,” he said. “So, yeah, I thought about it a few times.”

www.foxsports.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Boone
Person
Gerrit Cole
Person
Gio Urshela
Person
Mike Matheny
Person
Giancarlo Stanton
Person
Danny Duffy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Royals#Yanks#Yankees#Ap#Major League Baseball#Triple A#Pirates#Trainer S Room
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
MLBNewsday

Gerrit Cole sharp, but Yanks' bullpen folds against Royals

Gerrit Cole, front and center for weeks now regarding MLB’s intent to crackdown on the use of illegal substances applied to baseballs, delivered this bottom line after his most recent start:. "Spin rate’s not everything," Cole said June 16. "You can still pitch well if you don’t have a high...
MLBPosted by
FingerLakes1.com

Yankees waste Gerrit Cole’s strong night, lose to Royals

Gerrit Cole knew there would be eyes on him when he took the mound in the Yankees’ 6-5 loss to the Royals on Tuesday night at Yankee Stadium. He had inadvertently become the face of Major League Baseball’s renewed enforcement of the rules prohibiting “sticky stuff.”. On Sunday morning —...
MLBCharlotteObserver.com

Yankees face Royals, aim to build on Cole’s strong performance

Kansas City Royals (33-38, third in the AL Central) vs. New York Yankees (38-34, third in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Danny Duffy (4-3, 0.00 ERA) Yankees: Michael King (0-3, 4.08 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 29 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: New York heads into the matchup after a strong showing by...
MLBYardbarker

Eighth inning rally lifts Royals past Yankees, 6-5

Ryan O’Hearn came up huge in the Bronx. The Royals showed some teeth on Tuesday night, battling back from an early hole and taking down the Yankees, 6-5. Brady Singer gave up two home runs in the first two innings. He didn’t get out of the fourth. But the Royals’ offense came alive after falling behind early, and the charge was led by the newly-recalled Ryan O’Hearn. In the third, Whit Merrifield hit an RBI groundout to bring the Royals within one at 2-1. O’Hearn swatted a line drive home run the next inning, tying the score. It’s his fourth big fly of the year. The 2-2 tie held until the seventh, when Jake Brentz uncorked a wild pitch that plated a run. With the Yankees up 3-2, I think most of Kansas City assumed that was that, and not too many people assumed that the bats would come alive for a huge comeback. If you had told me that a 4-5-6-7-8-9 of O’Hearn-Soler-Gutierrez-Dozier-Taylor-Lopez would battle back and take down the Yankees, I would have called you a big fat liar. The glorious.
MLBCBS Sports

Fantasy Baseball Today: Gerrit Cole hit hard, Tarik Skubal dazzles, concerning spin rates, bullpens in flux

Happy Monday, unless of course you have Gerrit Cole on your Fantasy team. You can read more about his recent struggles below. Let's focus now on pitchers who had positive weekends, like Luis Castillo and Aaron Nola. Don't look now, but Castillo has a 1.71 ERA with a 0.98 WHIP over his last five starts. I'm not ready to say he's fully back to the pitcher we were expecting, but he's close. The other was Nola, who finished with 12 strikeouts over 5.1 innings against the Mets on Friday. He still needs to string together a few more strong starts before we say he's back, but this was an amazing outing.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

After walk-off win, Yanks look to take series from Royals

In both of his games since returning from the injured list, New York Yankees first baseman Luke Voit has delivered big hits. The Yankees hope to get another contribution from Voit when they host the Kansas City Royals in the rubber game of a three-game series on Thursday afternoon. Voit...
MLBFingerLakes1

Luke Voit’s walk-off single lifts Yankees past Royals

Aroldis Chapman bent at the waist near the Yankee Stadium mound, barking his frustration for all to hear. The Yankees closer walked in the tying run on a fastball that didn’t come close to the strike zone, then watched the go-ahead run charge home on a check-swing infield dribbler. Rougned...
MLBMLB

Chapman, Yanks can't stop Halos' rally in 9th

Manager Aaron Boone knew the tall task his team would face when two-way star Shohei Ohtani took the mound at Yankee Stadium. Before Wednesday night’s game against the Angels, Boone emphasized the one area of weakness his team would benefit from targeting, saying: “We gotta make sure we’re controlling the strike zone on him a little bit -- you know, he has walked some guys.”
MLBMLB

Cole, Chapman join Judge as Yanks' All-Stars

NEW YORK -- The Yankees will have three representatives at the 2021 All-Star Game presented by Mastercard, with outfielder Aaron Judge, right-hander Gerrit Cole and left-hander Aroldis Chapman all suiting up for the American League in the July 13 Midsummer Classic at Coors Field. • MLB All-Star Game presented by...
MLBCBS Sports

Yankees' Gerrit Cole: Yanked in fourth inning

Cole yielded four runs on six hits and three walks over 3.1 innings in a loss to the Mets in Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader. He struck out six and did not factor in the decision. Cole was taken deep by Dominic Smith for a solo shot in the first...
MLBFOX Sports

Brett Phillips' mound debut for the Rays highlights this week in MLB Good Times

Every week, we focus on three things from the previous week in baseball — fans, managers, players, teams, cities, fan bases or mascots — for which the times were good. Losing sucks. Whether it’s a game of backgammon with the family or Game 7 of the World Series, losing stings. It’s not fun, especially in the moment. We’ve all been there, with the pit in your stomach when it really sinks in that you are about to lose and lose hard.
MLBCBS Sports

MLB Home Run Derby: Athletics slugger Matt Olson joins 2021 field

On Tuesday, Oakland A's first baseman Matt Olson became the sixth confirmed participant in this year's Home Run Derby. Olson, 27, is again enjoying a productive power season for the A's. In 80 games this season, Olson has 20 home runs, and he's slugging .552. That's despite the generally pitcher-friendly nature of his home ballpark in Oakland. For his career, Olson has 123 home runs, including 36 in 2019. Across parts of six MLB seasons, Olson has averaged 40 home runs per 162 games played. In related matters, he boasts a swing that's very conducive for power.
MLBCBS Sports

Fantasy Baseball Today: Kyle Schwarber and Zac Gallen to IL, Carlos Carrasco's timetable, two-round redraft

Happy holiday everyone! With July 4 coming on a Sunday this year, many of us are celebrating into Monday for what is without a doubt the most fun holiday of the year (for my money)! Today, this is Fantasy editor Dan Schneier coming at ya with Frank taking the well-earned day off to try and defeat Joey Chestnut on his own time. No, he's not actually doing that, but Frank and the FBT crew did have a lot of fun staging a Fourth of July food draft (in addition to their actual Fantasy Baseball two-round redraft). More on that below.
Hays, KSPosted by
Hays Post

⚾ Sox rally past Larks

HAYS – One night after hitting five home runs and scoring 21 runs in a blowout win over the Colorado Sox, the Hays Larks couldn’t come up with the big hit and lost 6-3 Sunday night at Larks Park. The Sox (5-5 RMBL) scored a run in the seventh inning...
Hudson, IAPosted by
Newton Daily News

Crooked numbers help L-S baseball rally past Hudson

HUDSON — Lynnville-Sully’s baseball team used two big innings to rally past Hudson during non-conference action on Tuesday night. Owen Norrish homered, Bryce Richards had three hits and three RBIs and Corder Noun Harder reached base five times during the Hawks’ 13-7 road victory. Hudson led 3-0 after two innings...

Comments / 0

Community Policy