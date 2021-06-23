Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Another web show? In this economy? How the iCarly reboot will adjust to the times

By Annie Rauwerda
Michigan Daily
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe original iCarly aired September 2007, when internet culture was in a trollish youth. Grainy home videos like Chocolate Rain and Potter Puppet Pals had achieved virality (a term not coined until later) and an influencer ecosystem was on the horizon. The Nickelodeon show took a cast of miniskirt-clad middle schoolers and introduced a generation of couch kids to social media stardom before social media stardom was a real thing. Carly, Sam and Freddie dazzled audiences with butter socks, ‘Messin’ with Lewbert’ segments, and spaghetti tacos. The trio brought us the word “derf” (a number between five and six) and donuts on a stick (thanks T-Bo). It also provided something more subversive: the occasional peek at the dark side of being a creator.

www.michigandaily.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nathan Kress
Person
Miranda Cosgrove
Person
Dan Schneider
Person
Jerry Trainor
Person
Bo Burnham
Person
Lucas Cruikshank
Person
Jenna Marbles
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Icarly#Economy#Reboots#Icarly#Friends Full House#Ijosie#Apple
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Nickelodeon
Related
TV & VideosPosted by
Distractify

With the Cast of 'iCarly' Being All Grown up, the New Show Isn't Geared Towards Kids

The iCarly reboot is here, and fans of the original series were excited to see that some of the original cast of the Nickelodeon hit are back to reprise their roles. Carly Shay (Miranda Cosgrove), Jerry Trainor (Spencer Shay), and Nathan Kress (Freddie Benson) may be all grown up, but they still have plenty of hijinks. iCarly ran on Nickelodeon for six seasons from 2007 to 2012 and followed Carly's internet show, which became a huge success being one of the first web streaming shows online.
TV & VideosPosted by
POPSUGAR

The iCarly Reboot Team Made It Their Mission to Hire Black Hairstylists — and It Shows

The iCarly reboot finally made its long-awaited debut on Paramount+ earlier this month. It quickly became a hit among viewers, thanks to its tie-ins to the original series and overall reimagining of Carly (Miranda Cosgrove) and the gang's lives as adults. What's also worth noting though, as a few people on social media have pointed out, is the Black characters in the new series — Harper (Laci Mosley) and Millicent (Jaidyn Triplett) — have already had some epic hair moments in the first few episodes, thanks to the show's pointed decision to hire Black hairstylists.
TV & VideosPosted by
POPSUGAR

Prepare to Feel Old: Here's the Age of Every iCarly Cast Member When the Show Aired

It's hard to find a modern-day teenage or high-school TV show that is portrayed by a full cast of actual teenage actors. Thankfully, iCarly had real teens battling puberty and first crushes, making Carly, Freddie, and Sam extremely relatable. It was like watching a show about your way cooler friends who had access to their very own computer and a sweet attic. Although iCarly ended in 2012 (with Miranda Cosgrove's iconic finale dress), it's almost impossible to forget the show's original cast. However, with the arrival of the more inclusive iCarly reboot, we can finally re-experience the charm of the original series with a fresh perspective. If you're still feeling a bit nostalgic, here's what each iCarly cast member was up to when the show made its debut on Nickelodeon in 2007.
TV Seriesfangirlish.com

Once Again, Hollywood Is Rebooting A Classic Show

You know how you watch television shows with your family when you’re a kid and you are like yes, let that show be over with? My Grandma used to watch Highway To Heaven and after it was cancelled, she had the show on VHS tapes and we’d all sit and watch with her.
TV SeriesDen of Geek

How iCarly Defined a Millennial Era

For those of us in the late millennial generation, TV, movies, and videogames of the late 2000s were ideal platforms to explore the ways in which the planet was changing rapidly. They were a way for teens to connect with each other when the older folks were too stuck in their ways to move along with the new times. And when certain pieces of entertainment really nailed the intricacies of the era, that media became eternally ingrained in the psyche of the audience it was targeting.
TV & VideosPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix’s ‘We the People’: TV Review

With the help of the Obamas, the streamer channels 'Schoolhouse Rock!' with this 10-episode series of songs from artists like Janelle Monae, H.E.R., Lin-Manuel Miranda and more. Share this article on Facebook. Share this article on Twitter. Share this article on Email. Show additional share options. Memory is a powerful,...
TV & VideosTVOvermind

80s Show “Highway To Heaven” is Getting a Reboot

There are reboots that don’t make sense and there are those that are actually decent ideas, especially if they’re adapted to fit the current era, such as Highway to Heaven appears to be doing. Anyone that remembers the original show that aired in the 80s should recall that Michael Landon and Victor French played the main duo that would go around seeking to make life better for those that had been selected as those they were meant to help. For Landon’s character, Jonathan Smith, it was a chance to earn his wings since he was an angel sent to earth to perform good deeds and acts of kindness that would earn him his way back. For Victor, it was the realization of who Smith was and what he was all about that had him tagging along as Smith’s helper. The show lasted only a handful of seasons, but it made an impact on a lot of people since the premise was one that can be used in various eras and still carry the same meaning. That appears to be the thought as of now since the idea is coming back and will obviously take on new cast members to start the story up once again.
MoviesTVOvermind

Is it Time to Reboot Dark City?

Back in 1998 a movie was released that confused a lot of people and turned some off, but inspired a great deal of imagination among those that would help it to become a cult classic over the years. It was dark, foreboding, and most of all, it made people think, which is a good indication of why it didn’t take off like other movies that came out around the same time. It didn’t lack star power, since even if Rufus Sewell, who played the lead character of John Murdoch, wasn’t as well known as Keifer Sutherland, William Hurt, or Jennifer Connelly, he was still the perfect star for the role. The movie wasn’t exactly slow to get moving, but it did give the impression that people had been given a puzzle with the most important pieces missing, and the quest to find them was what spurred John forward. As the movie went on though the questions kept mounting as John attempted to navigate a city he should have known quite well, but stumbled through for the most part due to partial memory loss.

Comments / 0

Community Policy