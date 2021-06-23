Another web show? In this economy? How the iCarly reboot will adjust to the times

There are reboots that don’t make sense and there are those that are actually decent ideas, especially if they’re adapted to fit the current era, such as Highway to Heaven appears to be doing. Anyone that remembers the original show that aired in the 80s should recall that Michael Landon and Victor French played the main duo that would go around seeking to make life better for those that had been selected as those they were meant to help. For Landon’s character, Jonathan Smith, it was a chance to earn his wings since he was an angel sent to earth to perform good deeds and acts of kindness that would earn him his way back. For Victor, it was the realization of who Smith was and what he was all about that had him tagging along as Smith’s helper. The show lasted only a handful of seasons, but it made an impact on a lot of people since the premise was one that can be used in various eras and still carry the same meaning. That appears to be the thought as of now since the idea is coming back and will obviously take on new cast members to start the story up once again.