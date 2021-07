Haverhill has whittled the number of candidates to be the city’s next police chief down from more than two dozen to five. Haverhill Mayor James J. Fiorentini said his police chief panels will interview all five and the list of eligible applicants could still be pared down to a smaller group of finalists. The list was trimmed after city consultant Alan Gould, president of Municipal Resources, was said to have interviewed the top 10 candidates by telephone. Gould is also a retired Rye, N.H., police chief and town manager, and interim Salem, N.H., chief.