Commitments continue to roll in: Forest (Ocala, Fla.) 2022 athlete Jamarrien Burt has committed to the Florida Gators, he announced via Twitter on Thursday evening. Burt, who plays wide receiver and cornerback practically in UF's backyard just an hour south in Ocala, has been recruited to Florida by cornerbacks coach Jules Montinar, suggesting that he will be a defensive back at the next level. Florida has recruited Burt for over two years, as he initially earned an offer in April 2019 from linebackers coach Christian Robinson.