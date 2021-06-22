Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

On night full of drama, Phillies disappoint in loss to Nationals

By Tim Kelly
philliesnation.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNationally, Tuesday’s Washington Nationals-Philadelphia Phillies game will be viewed as the first check on baseball’s new crackdown on pitchers using foreign substances. And indeed, the seemingly new-found drama between Joe Girardi and Max Scherzer was compelling. Earlier this month, Girardi spoke glowingly about Scherzer’s longevity. Tuesday, he was thrown out of the game after Scherzer stared him down in the Phillies dugout (more on that later in the story).

www.philliesnation.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erick Fedde
Person
Zack Wheeler
Person
Bryce Harper
Person
Andrew Mccutchen
Person
Rhys Hoskins
Person
Vince Velasquez
Person
Juan Soto
Person
Yan Gomes
Person
Joe Girardi
Person
Alec Bohm
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pitchingninja#Phillies Nation#Shibe Vintage Sports#National League All Sta
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
News Break
MLB
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Philadelphia Phillies: 3 players to trade before the deadline

The 2021 season has been the same as each of the previous four years for the Philadelphia Phillies. They entered the season with high expectations, aiming for a playoff berth once again. But once again, they have failed to live up to those lofty goals. Even though they have yet...
MLBNew Jersey Herald

NY Mets, Philadelphia Phillies announce Saturday afternoon lineups

The New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies play the third game of their four-game series on Saturday afternoon. First pitch is set for 4:10 p.m. at Citi Field. The game will be broadcast on WPIX in New York. Sports Betting:Phillies at Mets odds, picks and prediction. Mets:Brandon Nimmo: Here's when...
MLBCBS Sports

Phillies' Ranger Suarez: Charged with another loss

Suarez (3-2) allowed an unearned run on a hit and a walk in a third of an inning to take the loss against the Mets in the first game of Friday's doubleheader. Suarez was brought on to begin the eighth inning of Friday's matinee, so he began his outing with a runner on second base. He issued an intentional walk to lead off the inning but gave up a walkoff single to the next batter he faced. The southpaw has now been charged with losses in two of his last four appearances, but he's still posted a 0.66 ERA and 0.70 WHIP in 27.1 innings across 16 relief outings this year.
MLBphilasun.com

Phillies bullpen falters in wild loss to Washington

From the team’s middle relief to closer Hector Neris, the Philadelphia Phillies bullpen wasted an offensive effort that included a Grand Slam in Wednesday’s loss to the Washington Nationals. For the Philadelphia Sunday SUN. There is no doubt that the Philadelphia Phillies can hit and score runs just as good,...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Excuse-filled Phillies exposed again in 4-3 loss to Mets

The 2021 Phillies have discovered a formula to mediocrity. They achieve this by following the same basic routine in their past few games: solid starting pitching, enough offense to garner a small early lead and then letting all of that go to waste because of boneheaded relief pitching decisions or costly errors by whiny position players.
MLBTrentonian

Phillies Notebook: Harper day to day approaching one-night Cincy stand

Bryce Harper is still considered day-to-day with a swollen calf, according to Phillies manager Joe Girardi. With a quick trip to Cincinnati for one game against the Reds Monday, it would surprise no one if the Phillies kept Harper on ice until the beginning of their six-game homestand Tuesday. “We’ll...
MLBPosted by
The Staten Island Advance

Mets shut down by Zack Wheeler in loss to Phillies

Marcus Stroman could only get through three innings on Sunday, but this time, it wasn’t an injury that ended his day early. The Mets right-hander made his scheduled start despite throwing just one inning before left hip soreness ended his previous outing. But the Phillies pounced on Stroman for four runs over those three innings to pace a 4-2 win over the Mets at Citi Field in New York.
MLBFingerLakes1

Mets close homestand with 4-2 loss to Phillies

Jeff McNeil and Michael Conforto are back in the Mets’ everyday lineup, Brandon Nimmo and J.D. Davis are set to join soon, and still New York’s offense has not managed to ramp up its production. In what’s becoming a troubling trend, the Mets couldn’t score against former teammate Zack Wheeler in a 4-2 loss to the Phillies on Sunday at Citi Field, settling instead for a series split.
MLBcbslocal.com

Epic Bullpen Implosion Dooms Phillies In 12-4 Loss To Reds

CINCINNATI (AP) — Nick Castellano hit a grand slam in the seventh inning and drove in a career-high seven runs, helping the Cincinnati Reds beat the Philadelphia Phillies 12-4 on Monday night. Cincinnati trailed 4-2 before Castellanos connected for his sixth career grand slam, driving a 1-1 fastball from Neftali...
MLBCBS Sports

Phillies' Alec Bohm: Delivers two RBI in loss

Bohm went 2-for-3 with a double, two RBI, a walk and a run scored Monday against the Reds. Bohm got the Phillies on the board in the fourth inning with an RBI double to center, and he plated another run in the fifth on an RBI single. His multi-hit performance is a welcome sight for Philadelphia, as he went hitless over the weekend against the Mets (0-for-10). Despite a brief dry spell at the dish, he's batting .333 with 11 RBI and 13 runs scored through 21 games in June.
MLBNew Jersey Herald

Following two walkoff wins, the Mets' magic runs out in loss to Phillies

NEW YORK — There was no magic left for the Mets in their series finale with the Phillies on Sunday afternoon. After storming back from down a run in the ninth inning on Saturday and winning in extra innings in the first half of a doubleheader on Friday, the Mets offensive woes manifested early on Sunday.
MLBphilliesnation.com

Phillies Nation Podcast: Didi Gregorius returns. Can that fix the Phillies?

Phillies Nation’s Ty Daubert and Destiny Lugardo join for another episode of the Phillies Nation Podcast. They discuss the Didi Gregorius’ return from the injured list and what kind of problems that will solve for the Phillies. Listen to the latest episode of the Phillies Nation Podcast below. New episodes...
MLBCBS Sports

Phillies' Bryce Harper: Goes yard twice in loss

Harper went 3-for-5 with two solo home runs in Wednesday's 11-6 loss to the Marlins. He took Jordan Holloway deep in the second inning to get the Phillies on the board, then launched a shot off Anthony Bass in the seventh that capped his team's scoring. Harper wrapped a solid June with a .278/.366/.556 slash line and six of his 13 homers on the year.
MLBCBS Sports

Phillies' Aaron Nola: Hits wall in Wednesday's loss

Nola (5-5) took the loss Wednesday against the Marlins, surrendering seven runs on nine hits over 4.2 innings. He struck out 11 without walking a batter. The right-hander seemed to have things well in hand as the Phillies took a 5-2 lead into the fifth inning, but things fell apart for Nola after he was charged with a one-out balk that sent Magneuris Sierra to second base. Even so, three of the runs on Nola's ledger scored after he'd exited the game. It's the second time in his last three outings he's coughed up at least six runs, sending his ERA soaring to 4.44, but his 118:22 K:BB through 95.1 innings on the year -- including a 23:1 mark in his last two starts -- remains impressive.
MLBBleacher Report

Kris Bryant to the Astros and the Biggest MLB Draft 'What Ifs' Since 2010

What if Kris Bryant was an Astro?Morry Gash/Associated Press. With the 2021 Major League Baseball draft due up on July 11, now's a good time for a reminder that every team will eventually have a few regrets about how their draft went. They just better hope these regrets aren't as...
MLBTrentonian

BOB GROTZ: Finally at full strength, Phillies hoping to put a run together

PHILADELPHIA — In this Major League Baseball season of injuries, none more damaging to the game than the lengthy calf issue shelving Mike Trout, the Phillies found themselves at full strength Friday night. Full strength for just the third time this season with the everyday lineup they envisioned before the...
MLBnumberfire.com

Victor Robles (knee) out of Phillies' Monday lineup

Washington Nationals outfielder Victor Robles (knee) is not in the starting lineup for Monday's game against right-hander Jerad Eickhoff and the New York Mets. Robles is dealing with a bruised right knee that caused him to leave Sunday's game early. X-rays came back negative and he could potentially be available off the bench. Gerardo Parra will start in center field and bat seventh.
MLBphilliesnation.com

Former Phillies top prospect Sixto Sánchez to undergo season-ending surgery

Right-handed pitcher Sixto Sánchez will undergo season-ending surgery after an MRI revealed a small tear in the posterior capsule of his right shoulder, according to Christina De Nicola of MLB.com. The Miami Marlins are hopeful Sánchez will be ready for the start of spring training in 2022. Craig Mish of...
MLBNBC Sports

Phillies add former All-Star closer to their bullpen for Mets series

The Phillies have made some significant roster moves, particularly in the bullpen, ahead of this weekend’s important four-game series against the Mets in New York. Two of the relievers who contributed to the Phillies’ blowing three leads in Wednesday’s 13-12 loss to Washington are out: Sam Coonrod has been placed on the injured list with right forearm tendinitis and David Hale has been designated for assignment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy