Montgomery County Council seeks applicants for County Board of Appeals

Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry is seeking applicants for his Mayor’s Youth Engagement Council for the 2021-22 school year. The council’s vision is to be a service learning group of youth members. "The members provide a voice for the youth of Fort Wayne to local government by engaging their peers, creating innovative solutions, and working on projects," the city said in a statement. "The program also includes panel discussions, guest speakers, and the opportunity to be involved in a special event. The recently graduated class from 2020-2021 focused on issues such as climate change and environmental sustainability as well as providing volunteer support to local nonprofits.