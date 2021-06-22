Montgomery County Council seeks applicants for County Board of Appeals
Deadline to Submit an Application is Friday, July 16 at 5:00 pm. ROCKVILLE, Md., June 22, 2021—The Montgomery County Council is seeking applicants for the County Board of Appeals. The term of Caryn Hines expires in September 2021. Ms. Hines is currently completing a partial term to which she was appointed in February 2021. Ms. Hines is eligible to apply for reappointment and has indicated her intent to do so. Applications for the position must be received no later than 5 p.m. on Friday, July 16.www2.montgomerycountymd.gov