Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montgomery County, MD

Montgomery County Council seeks applicants for County Board of Appeals

montgomerycountymd.gov
 17 days ago

Deadline to Submit an Application is Friday, July 16 at 5:00 pm. ROCKVILLE, Md., June 22, 2021—The Montgomery County Council is seeking applicants for the County Board of Appeals. The term of Caryn Hines expires in September 2021. Ms. Hines is currently completing a partial term to which she was appointed in February 2021. Ms. Hines is eligible to apply for reappointment and has indicated her intent to do so. Applications for the position must be received no later than 5 p.m. on Friday, July 16.

www2.montgomerycountymd.gov
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington Grove, MD
County
Montgomery County, MD
City
Rockville, MD
City
Poolesville, MD
Local
Maryland Government
City
Barnesville, MD
Montgomery County, MD
Government
City
Gaithersburg, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Government#Consumer Price Index#Application#Democrat#Republican#The Board Of Elections#County Boards#The Board Of Appeals#The Hearing Examiner#County Council Office#Councilmembers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
South Bend, INabc57.com

Community Police Review Board seeks diverse applicants

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A move to add trust back between the police and the community has begun. The Community Police Review Board in charge of keeping the department accountable and transparent is now taking applicants. This board is a long time in the making. There were many town halls...
Montgomery County, MDmontgomerycountymd.gov

Montgomery County Achieves Significant Housing Goals at Twinbrook’s Halpine View

County Executive Marc Elrich announced a land transfer agreement with Halpine View Apartments that will expand deeply affordable housing when redevelopment occurs. The agreement builds on an Affordable Housing “No Net Loss” requirement, advocated by the executive and adopted by the County Council in the 2019 Veirs Mill Corridor Master Plan. Together, these two actions set precedents for preserving and enhancing the availability of affordable housing in the County.
Deschutes County, ORcascadebusnews.com

Deschutes County Seeks Applications for County College Program

Deschutes County is accepting applications from residents for its 2021 County College program. County College gives members of the community the opportunity to learn more about your County services and programs. Participants will get a unique look at how Deschutes County functions by hearing from staff in various departments, participating...
Fort Wayne, INinfortwayne.com

Mayor Henry seeking applicants for Youth Engagement Council

Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry is seeking applicants for his Mayor’s Youth Engagement Council for the 2021-22 school year. The council’s vision is to be a service learning group of youth members. "The members provide a voice for the youth of Fort Wayne to local government by engaging their peers, creating innovative solutions, and working on projects," the city said in a statement. "The program also includes panel discussions, guest speakers, and the opportunity to be involved in a special event. The recently graduated class from 2020-2021 focused on issues such as climate change and environmental sustainability as well as providing volunteer support to local nonprofits.
Montgomery County, MDmontgomerycountymd.gov

Montgomery County Public Libraries Receives Three 2021 National Association of Counties Achievement Awards

Montgomery County Public Libraries (MCPL) has received three National Association of Counties (NACo) awards for outstanding programs in 2021. The annual Achievement Award Program recognizes efforts by local jurisdictions that promote responsible, responsive and effective county government initiatives. “Montgomery County Public Libraries receiving three NACo Achievement Awards is a testament...
Montgomery County, MDmontgomerycountymd.gov

Montgomery County Office of Procurement Wins a NACo Achievement Award

The Montgomery County Office of Procurement won a National Association of Counties (NACo) Achievement Award in the category of Information Technology for the DPO Violation E-Notification and Response System. The Office of Procurement has received seven NACo awards in the last 10 years. In the past two years, Procurement received four NACo awards.
Montgomery County, MDmontgomerycountymd.gov

Montgomery County Department of Transportation Commuter Services Participants Win Three Regional ‘Commuter Connections’ Awards

Three employers active in the Montgomery County Department of Transportation’s (MCDOT) Commuter Services program have won regional awards at the 2021 “Commuter Connections Employer Recognition Awards” for innovative and successful commuter programs. There was a clean sweep of the category with all three of the region’s employer awards going to organizations located in Montgomery County.
Cecil County, MDccgov.org

County Council Enacts

On Tuesday, July 6, 2021 Legislative Session Day 2021-13, the County Council of Cecil County. Resolution No. 31-2021 Supplemental Appropriation-Grant Funds- Animal Services – Officer Certification Training. A Resolution to amend the Annual Budget and Appropriation Ordinance for Cecil County, Maryland, for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022, in order to provide a total of $2,369 to the Department of Community Services- Animal Services Division to record the training grant awarded from the Local Government Insurance Trust (LGIT) for the purpose of funding an officer’s certification through the National Animal Control Association.
Charleston, SClive5news.com

Tri-county Council seeks public input on post-pandemic changes

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As community leaders look toward a post-pandemic future for the Charleston area, they want to hear from the public about what should take center stage. The Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments is opening a new survey to see what challenges people and business faced during the pandemic...
Montgomery County, MDmontgomerycountymd.gov

Montgomery County Executive Elrich, Council President Hucker, Councilmember Navarro and ‘Nighthawks’ Concert to Highlight Dedication of Wheaton’s ‘Marian Fryer Plaza’ on Friday, July 9

Montgomery County will take another step in the revitalization of Downtown Wheaton at 7 p.m. on Friday July 9, as it dedicates its new public gathering and entertainment space that will be known as “Marian Fryer Town Plaza.” County Executive Marc Elrich, County Council President Tom Hucker and Councilmember Nancy Navarro will be among those leading the dedication ceremonies.
Buncombe County, NCMountain Xpress

Buncombe seeks boards and commissions applicants

Are you looking for a great way to get involved with your community and make a difference? Boards, committees, and commission members aid the governing process by keeping Buncombe County in touch with the ideas and attitudes of our community. They help provide direction for the allocation of funds, the provision of human services, protection of residents, property, and our natural resources.
Montgomery County, IAkmaland.com

Interviews set for Montgomery County IT position

(Red Oak) -- The search continues for Montgomery County's new information technology director. Recently, the county's board of supervisors set interviews for its next two meetings July 6th and 13th for three perspective candidates for the opening. Supervisors Chair Donna Robinson tells KMA News two IT experts will join the supervisors as part of an interview committee.

Comments / 0

Community Policy