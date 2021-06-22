2020 Pearl White Tricoat Nissan Murano

The 2021 Nissan Murano has a powerful engine and a good amount of interior space. Duluth-area drivers who are looking for a new crossover that has a powerful engine, a generous amount of interior space and various safety features should take a closer look at the 2021 Nissan Murano. With a captivating exterior design that will turn heads as it goes down the road, the 2021 Nissan Murano is the full package, and it is now available at Krenzen.