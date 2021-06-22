Cancel
Buying Cars

2020 Pearl White Tricoat Nissan Murano

Roanoke Times
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFUEL EFFICIENT 28 MPG Hwy/20 MPG City! Nice, ONLY 13,522 Miles! SL trim. NAV, Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, Heated Rear Seat, Back-Up Camera, Premium Sound System, Power Liftgate, [J01] MOONROOF PACKAGE, All Wheel Drive. AND MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Leather Seating, Navigation, All Wheel Drive, Power Liftgate, Heated Driver Seat,...

roanoke.com
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2017 Gun Metallic Nissan Rogue

Nice, LOW MILES - 27,231! FUEL EFFICIENT 32 MPG Hwy/25 MPG City! Heated Seats, Dual Zone A/C, CD Player, Bluetooth, Smart Device Integration, Cross-Traffic Alert, Blind Spot Monitor, [S10] FOG LAMPS, [B94] ROOF RAIL CROSS BARS AND MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. All Wheel Drive, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2018 Snowflake White Pearl Mica Mazda CX-5

CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Snowflake White Pearl Mica 2018 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring AWD 6-Speed Automatic SKYACTIV® 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V. Recent Arrival! Odometer is 28290 miles below market average! 24/30 City/Highway MPG. Awards:. * 2018 KBB.com Brand Image Awards. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All...
Home & GardenTimes Union

Krenzen Welcomes the 2021 Nissan Murano to its Showroom

The 2021 Nissan Murano has a powerful engine and a good amount of interior space. Duluth-area drivers who are looking for a new crossover that has a powerful engine, a generous amount of interior space and various safety features should take a closer look at the 2021 Nissan Murano. With a captivating exterior design that will turn heads as it goes down the road, the 2021 Nissan Murano is the full package, and it is now available at Krenzen.
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2013 White Diamond Tricoat Chevrolet Malibu

Great Shape. LT trim. FUEL EFFICIENT 30 MPG Hwy/21 MPG City! Leather Seats, Sunroof, NAV, Onboard Communications System, Smart Device Integration, Dual Zone A/C, Turbo, Alloy Wheels, TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELEC... READ MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C, Smart Device Integration. Satellite Radio, Keyless...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2013 Cashmere Pearl Chrysler 200

Clean. EPA 29 MPG Hwy/21 MPG City! LX trim. Alloy Wheels, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC VLP TRANSMISSION, 2.4L DOHC SMPI 16-VALVE I4 DUAL VVT P..., 18 X 7.0 ALUMINUM WHEELS, Serviced here, Local Trade-In CLICK NOW!. SHELOR VALUE. FOR A FREE VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT 24/7, VISIT WWW.SHELOR.COM! Call...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2014 Red Brick Nissan Sentra

Nice. EPA 39 MPG Hwy/30 MPG City! Red Brick exterior and Charcoal interior, S trim. Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, CD Player, iPod/MP3 Input, Local Trade-In. CLICK ME!. SHELOR AS-IS VEHICLE. For a complementary Vehicle History Report 24/7, VISIT WWW.SHELOR.COM! Call 1-866-743-5671 for More Information. This vehicle is being sold...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2020 Brilliant Silve Nissan Versa

EPA 40 MPG Hwy/32 MPG City! BRILLIANT SILVE exterior and Charcoal interior, S trim. Bluetooth, Keyless Start, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input. AND MORE!. Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Keyless Start. MP3 Player, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks. Nissan S with BRILLIANT SILVE exterior and Charcoal interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 122 HP at 6000 RPM*.
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2017 Eminent White Pearl Lexus ES

Great Shape, ONLY 29,573 Miles! FUEL EFFICIENT 30 MPG Hwy/21 MPG City! NAV, Heated Seats, Sunroof, Alloy Wheels, Dual Zone A/C, Onboard Communications System, Keyless Start, CD Player, Back-Up Camera, ACCESSORY PACKAGE 2 READ MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Back-Up Camera, CD Player, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Dual...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2020 Quartz White Pearl Hyundai Elantra

Recent Arrival! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Multimedia Package, Power Mirror Package, Steel Wheels, Elantra SE, 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V, Quartz White Pearl, Black w/Premium Cloth Seat Trim, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Automatic temperature control, Cargo Net, Cargo Package (C1), Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Option Group 01, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Radio: AM/FM Audio System, Remote keyless entry, Reversible Cargo Tray, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trunk Hooks. Odometer is 10051 miles below market average! 30/40 City/Highway MPG.
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2019 Java Metallic Nissan Titan

Very Nice, LOW MILES - 18,288! $600 below J.D. Power Retail! Heated/Cooled Leather Seats, Nav System, Heated Rear Seat, Back-Up Camera, Running Boards, 4x4, Hitch, [B95] LED FOG LIGHTS W/DARK CHROME BE... Chrome Wheels CLICK ME!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Leather Seating, Navigation, 4x4, Heated Driver Seat, Heated Rear Seat, Cooled...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2015 Arctic Blue Metallic Nissan Murano

EPA 28 MPG Hwy/21 MPG City! Great Shape, GREAT MILES 71,834! Heated Leather Seats, Nav System, Moonroof, Back-Up Camera, Premium Sound System, iPod/MP3 Input, Power Liftgate, [H01] SL TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE, All Wheel Drive CLICK ME!. SHELOR AS-IS VEHICLE. For a complementary Vehicle History Report 24/7, VISIT WWW.SHELOR.COM! Call 1-866-743-5671 for...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2020 Platinum White Pearl Honda Civic Si

LOW MILES - 14,808! EPA 36 MPG Hwy/26 MPG City! Heated Seats, Sunroof, Keyless Start, Onboard Communications System, Lane Keeping Assist, Dual Zone A/C, Turbo Charged, Alloy Wheels, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input. AND MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Sunroof, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Turbocharged, Premium Sound System, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2016 Crystal White Tricoat Cadillac Escalade

CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Crystal White Tricoat 2016 Cadillac Escalade Platinum Edition 4WD 8-Speed Automatic Vortec 6.2L V8 SIDI 4WD, Tuscan Brown Leather. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and $599 PROCESSING FEE. Reviews:. * Strong V8 engine is never...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2019 Super Black Nissan Altima

Nice. Super Black exterior and Charcoal interior. FUEL EFFICIENT 39 MPG Hwy/28 MPG City! Sunroof, NAV, Heated Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Dual Zone A/C, iPod/MP3 Input, Alloy Wheels, Back-Up Camera, Premium Sound System, New Tires. SEE MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Leather Seating, Navigation, Sunroof, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Premium Sound...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2019 Bright White Clearcoat Ram 1500

$1,800 below J.D. Power Retail! Nice, GREAT MILES 29,728! Heated Seats, Bed Liner, Hitch, WHEELS: 20 X 9 ALUMINUM CHROME CLAD... iPod/MP3 Input, Back-Up Camera, 4x4, PREMIUM LIGHTING GROUP, SPORT APPEARANCE PACKAGE READ MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. 4x4, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Child Safety...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2014 Snow White Pearl Kia Sorento

Nice, ONLY 68,790 Miles! FUEL EFFICIENT 24 MPG Hwy/19 MPG City! Snow White Pearl exterior and Black interior, LX trim. iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels, All Wheel Drive, Local Trade-In. CLICK NOW!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. All Wheel Drive, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels MP3 Player, Satellite...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2018 Granite Pearlcoat Dodge Journey

Nice, ONLY 26,863 Miles! SE trim. EPA 25 MPG Hwy/19 MPG City! Third Row Seat, Keyless Start, iPod/MP3 Input, Dual Zone A/C, CONNECTIVITY GROUP, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22B, ENGINE: 2.4L I4 DOHC 16V DUAL VVT. SEE MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Third Row Seat, iPod/MP3 Input, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C....
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2021 Velvet Red Pearl Coat Jeep Grand Cherokee L

Navigation, Heated Leather Seats, Moonroof, Third Row Seat, ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT UPG I W/ESS, DUAL PANE PANORAMIC SUNROOF, TRAILER TOW PACKAGE. Limited trim, Velvet Red Pearl Coat exterior. EPA 25 MPG Hwy/18 MPG City! CLICK ME!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Leather Seating, Third Row Seat, 4x4, Quad Bucket Seats,...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2018 Magnetic Black Nissan Rogue

PRICED TO MOVE $2,600 below J.D. Power Retail!, EPA 32 MPG Hwy/25 MPG City! Nice. Heated Leather Seats, Navigation, Premium Sound System, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, All Wheel Drive, Alloy Wheels, Back-Up Camera CLICK ME!. SHELOR AS-IS VEHICLE. For a complementary Vehicle History Report 24/7, VISIT WWW.SHELOR.COM! Call 1-866-743-5671...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2017 Clear White Kia Forte5

EPA 34 MPG Hwy/25 MPG City! Great Conditon. LX trim. CD Player, Bluetooth, iPod/MP3 Input, Seat comfort front and rear in the sedan and Forte5 is very good, and even 6-foot adults should be comfortable sitting in back. -Edmunds.com. READ MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player Rear...

