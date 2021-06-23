Fourth of July Fireworks, Live Music and Summer Fun — Midway Developments at the Heart of Texas Coming Back Together Again
After a year of canceled celebrations, subdued replacements and small holiday gatherings, America is coming together and Midway’s innovative mixed-use developments will be at the heart of that initiative in several Texas communities. Midway found ways to keep events going during the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic, pivoting to creative solutions, from a drive-in at East River to virtual scavenger hunts.www.papercitymag.com