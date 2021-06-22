Cancel
College Station, TX

Registration open for Texas A&M Track & Field Summer Camp

 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Registration for the Texas A&M track and field camp, which will be held from July 1-3, is currently open for boys and girls ages 12-18. Online registration is available at https://12thman.com/camps. The Texas A&M track and field camp has a simple mission, to provide world-class instruction to track and field athletes of all levels in a fun environment in order to raise the performance level and further the athletic development of every participant.

