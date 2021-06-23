First night of NIOSA draws big crowds ready to Fiesta
SAN ANTONIO — The heart of San Antonio was alive Tuesday night. Fiesta favorite 'A Night in Old San Antonio' NIOSA is back. It ends on Friday. Thousands packed 'La Villita' for night one of NIOSA, on Tuesday. It does look somewhat different this year. There aren't as many food booths and organizers are keeping track of the number of people they're allowing in at the event. Mayor Ron Nirenberg was part of the parade that kicked-off the event.www.kens5.com