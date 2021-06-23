Elk just don’t get much bigger than this.

Hard to imagine anything besides a well-placed rifle shot or old age can take down a beast this big.

The cause of death seems to be unknown, but one Montana man stumbled upon the remains of this old bull while searching for mushrooms this spring.

This picture from the man’s kitchen raises the question of how he even got that thing through a door frame though.

“Y’all know I don’t give a rip about sheds or shed hunting. But a deadhead of this caliber deserves to be recognized for the awesome animal it was. Montana bull. Gross: 439 inches. What a find!”

I mean, look at this thing.

"Montana Man Stumbles Upon MASSIVE Elk Skull While Foraging For Mushrooms" originally appeared on WhiskeyRiff.com