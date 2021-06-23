Cancel
Montana Man Stumbles Upon MASSIVE Elk Skull While Foraging For Mushrooms

Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 14 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mYwgT_0acbIZzL00

Elk just don’t get much bigger than this.

Hard to imagine anything besides a well-placed rifle shot or old age can take down a beast this big.

The cause of death seems to be unknown, but one Montana man stumbled upon the remains of this old bull while searching for mushrooms this spring.

This picture from the man’s kitchen raises the question of how he even got that thing through a door frame though.

“Y’all know I don’t give a rip about sheds or shed hunting. But a deadhead of this caliber deserves to be recognized for the awesome animal it was. Montana bull. Gross: 439 inches. What a find!”

I mean, look at this thing.

"Montana Man Stumbles Upon MASSIVE Elk Skull While Foraging For Mushrooms" originally appeared on WhiskeyRiff.com

