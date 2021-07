German special funds may now invest up to 20 per cent of their funds in cryptocurrencies. If everyone does that, it represents a $415 billion inflow, Clark estimated. The mining industry is upping its use of sustainable energy in mining, according to the Bitcoin Mining Council. Sustainable energy use rose 52.2 per cent between Q1 and Q2 this year, with 67.6 per cent of energy used to mine the top cryptocurrency coming from sustainable sources.