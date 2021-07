A Houston couple along with their 6-year-old daughter were killed in their home on June 30, 2021. Devoted mother, 29-year-old Donyavia Lagway, was pregnant with her fifth child with 35-year-old Gregory Carhee. The couple had been together for more than 10 years. However, their lives, along with their 6-year-old daughter’s were taken when an unknown gunman opened fire on their family. Now, the family and friends of the couple want to know why.