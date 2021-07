Ethereum (ETH) could be a good buy at current prices for several reasons, PrimeXBT market analyst Kim Chua believes. With decentralized finance (DeFi) only to grow in popularity, it provides good support for ETH, given that 90 per cent of demand is from DeFi, Chua explained in a recent research note. Further support has been provided from investors who use ETH as collateral and as fuel for yield farming on the ETH blockchain. NFTs add to ETH’s use cases but their effects have been comparatively minor to date.