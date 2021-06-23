Cancel
Colleges

Futures for Frontliners Program Expands To Include Those Who Served Between Nov. 2020 To Jan. 31

By Adam Bourland
9&10 News
9&10 News
 14 days ago
Governor Gretchen Whitmer has announced her plan to expand tuition-free college for essential workers.

The Futures for Frontliners Program will now include frontline workers who served between November 1, 2020 and January 31, 2021, and upwards of 22,000 Michiganders would be eligible.

Northwest Michigan College says they’ve seen 498 eligible students, 213 who have enrolled in the program and fifteen graduates who’ve benefited from the program.

They say this is a huge reward for those frontline workers to be able to receive their degree.

“What this means for our students is that they’re able to finish off on any career that they chose to at this point in time to go back, which just makes them more employable,” said Cathryn Claerhout, Director of Admissions for Northwest Michigan College.

NMC says that even if you don’t qualify for this scholarship program, there are others out there like Michigan Reconnect that can help.

9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
