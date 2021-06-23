India Walton unofficially wins Democratic primary for Mayor of Buffalo

India Walton has unofficially won the Democratic primary for mayor of Buffalo.

Walton who is a nurse, mother of three, and last worked as the executive director of the Fruit Belt Community Land Trust, announced her candidacy in December 2020. Her campaign website lists public health, neighborhood stabilization and fiscal responsibility as top priorities.

Walton was up against Le’Candice Durham and the incumbent Byron Brown who was seeking reelection for a fifth term.

Brown has not officially conceded, saying the race is, "too close to call" and that he's waiting for every vote to be counted.

If Walton wins the general election, she would become the first female mayor in the history of Buffalo.

There are no Republican candidates for mayor of Buffalo.