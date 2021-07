In honor of Knott’s Berry Farm’s 100th Anniversary grand celebration, the park hosted a memorable time capsule ceremony on Wednesday, June 30 to commemorate the past and present memories created throughout the last 100 years. It was placed at the entrance of Knott’s Bear-y Tales: Return to the Fair, to be opened 50 years from now, on June 30, 2071. The ceremony brought park characters, Ghost Town citizens and Knott’s staff members together on stage, as representatives place notable items inside the time capsule. It was a way for the people of Knott’s to preserve history and heritage for the future descendants to discover 50 years from now.