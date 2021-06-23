Cancel
Elevate Uranium Ltd (EL8)

investing.com
 14 days ago

April 12 (Reuters) - Marenica Energy Ltd MEY.AX :* RESOLUTION WILL BE PUT TO SHAREHOLDERS TO CHANGE CO'S NAME TO ELEVATE URANIUM. Nov 25 (Reuters) - Marenica Energy Ltd MEY.AX :* PLACEMENT AND SPP RAISE $5.4 MILLION-MEY.AX* WILL ISSUE TOTAL OF 29.5 MILLION SHARES AT ISSUE PRICE OF 8.8 CENTS/SHARE.

au.investing.com
Economyinvesting.com

GTI Resources Ltd (GTR)

March 8 (Reuters) - GTI Resources Ltd GTR.AX :* UTAH URANIUM EXPLORATION COMMENCES. Aug 5 (Reuters) - GTI Resources Ltd GTR.AX :* ENTERED BINDING AGREEMENTS TO ACQUIRE 3 PROSPECTING LICENCES IN KOOKYNIE REGION OF WA'S GOLDFIELDS. July 22 (Reuters) - GTI Resources Ltd GTR.AX :* SECURES AN EXTENSIVE PACKAGE OF...
Marketsinvesting.com

AfriTin Mining Ltd (ATM)

News From El Salvador, Early July: Bukele, El Zonte, And The ATM Factory. The Bitcoin train is moving fast in El Salvador. The law that makes it legal tender goes into effect in September, but the first Bitcoin company is already up and running. Also, a... Star Bulk Carriers Announces...
Financial Reportsinvesting.com

TWC Enterprises Ltd (TWC)

TWC Enterprises (CLKXF): Q1 GAAP EPS of C$0.02.Revenue of C$14.11M (-29.7% Y/Y)Press Release. TWC Tech Holdings II to take Cellebrite public at ~$2.4B valuation. Cellebrite DI, the global leader in Digital Intelligence solutions for the public and private sectors to list on Nasdaq under the new ticker symbol, "CLBT" after merging...
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Elevation Oncology (ELEV) Prices 6.25M Share IPO at $16/sh

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELEV), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of precision medicines for patients with genomically defined cancers, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 6,250,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $16.00 per share. All of the shares are being offered by Elevation Oncology. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Elevation Oncology, are expected to be $100 million. The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on June 25, 2021 under the ticker symbol "ELEV." The offering is expected to close on June 29, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. In addition, Elevation Oncology has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 937,500 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.
Businessinvesting.com

Yojee Ltd (YOJ)

March 4 (Reuters) - Yojee Ltd YOJ.AX :* ENTERED REVENUE GENERATING GO-LIVE WITH TWO FURTHER ENTERPRISE CLIENTS* REVENUE GROWTH EXPECTED FROM RECENT GO-LIVE OF ENTERPRISE PROJECTS... Sept 25 (Reuters) - Yojee Ltd YOJ.AX :* RECEIVES BINDING COMMITMENTS OF A$20 MILLION FOR SHARE PLACEMENT AT A$0.20 PER SHARE. Sept 3 (Reuters)...
Medical & Biotechinvesting.com

Atomo Diagnostics Ltd (AT1)

April 29 (Reuters) - Atomo Diagnostics Ltd AT1.AX :* VIATRIS INC. AND ATOMO DIAGNOSTICS ANNOUNCED A MULTI-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH UNITAID* AGREEMENT TO EXPAND ACCESS TO HIV... Oct 27 (Reuters) - Atomo Diagnostics Ltd AT1.AX :* ATOMO RECEIVES TGA APPROVAL FOR COVID19 ANTIGEN TEST-AT1.AX. Sept 23 (Reuters) - Atomo Diagnostics Ltd...
Businessinvesting.com

Cyclopharm Ltd (CYC)

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Cyclopharm Ltd CYC.AX :* FINAL DIVIDEND MAINTAINED AT 0.5 CENTS PER SHARE Source: https:// Further company coverage: CYC.AX. Feb 17 (Reuters) - Cyclopharm Ltd CYC.AX :* CYCLOPHARM ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF SHARE PURCHASE PLAN OFFER* SPP UPSIZED TO $3.0 MILLION (FROM $1.5 MILLION)* FULLY FUNDED TO... Jan...
Metal Mininginvesting.com

Nagambie Mining Ltd (NAG)

April 1 (Reuters) - Nagambie Resources Ltd NAG.AX :* $2.6 MILLION CONVERTIBLE NOTES RAISING* PLACEMENT OF UNSECURED CONVERTIBLE NOTES WITH A FACE VALUE OF $0.10 EACH* FUNDS... Jan 30 (Reuters) - Nagambie Resources Ltd NAG.AX :* SIGNED INITIAL AGREEMENTS WITH MAWSON RESOURCES LTD* MAWSON WILL TAKE UP AN INITIAL 10% SHAREHOLDING IN NRL OF 50 MILLION...
Businessinvesting.com

Ardiden Ltd (ADV)

May 6 (Reuters) - Ardiden Ltd ADV.AX :* ARDIDEN AGREES OPTION TO SELL 80% OF LITHIUM PORTFOLIO* TOTAL CONSIDERATION FOR 80% STAKE IS UP TO A$8.7 MILLION* TO GRANT OPTION TO... Jan 11 (Reuters) - Ardiden Ltd ADV.AX :* ARDIDEN LTD - APPOINTMENT OF CFO AND COMPANY SECRETARY-ADV.AX* ARDIDEN LTD - TARA ROBSON HAS BEEN APPOINTED CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY)

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Uranium Royalty from C$3.15 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Shares of NASDAQ UROY opened at $2.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.97. Uranium...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Riskified Ltd. (RSKD) Files For Up to $100M IPO

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Riskified Ltd. (NYSE: RSKD) has filed for up to $100M IPO. Riskifield have built a next-generation eCommerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with...
Industryresourceworld.com

Rupert closes in on maiden gold resource in Finland

Rupert Resources Ltd. [RUP-TSXV] on Tuesday reported new drill results from its Heina South prospect, located 1.0 kilometre to the northwest of the Ikkari discovery and part of its 100%-owned Pahtavaara project in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt, northern Finland. Highlights form drilling include hole 1211015, which intersected 162 g/t...
Businessinvesting.com

Covata Ltd (CPT)

March 17 (Reuters) - Cipherpoint Ltd CPT.AX :* STRATEGIC RESELLER AND MANAGED SERVICES SECURITY PROVIDER AGREEMENT WITH ISRAEL BASED XM CYBER. Jan 21 (Reuters) - Cipherpoint Ltd CPT.AX :* CO TO ACQUIRE CYBER SECURITY SERVICES PLATFORM BRACE168* DEAL CONSIDERATION IS MIX OF CASH AND CPT SECURITIES, BEING $3 MILLION CASH,...
Stocksinvesting.com

Bitfarms Ltd (BITF)

Bitfarms’ Shares Plummet On Nasdaq Debut Amid Crypto Bear Markets Trend. Bitfarms, the Canadian Bitcoin mining firm that is debuting shares on Nasdaq has failed to escape the narrow bearish crypto meta-trend. Despite the latest crypto downturn, the firm... Not too long ago, Bitcoin miners seeking to go public had...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Energy Resources secures rig for Lockyer Deep-1

All long lead items are in place and site works at the Lockyer Deep-1 well, located in West Australia's Perth basin, are nearing completion. Australian explorer Energy Resources (ERL) has executed a rig sharing agreement with Strike Energy and a drilling contract with Ensign to drill Perth basin Lockyer Deep-1 gas exploration well, its joint venture partner Norwest Energy said on July 6.
Marketscoleofduty.com

Water-Soluble Fertilizers Market – Comprehensive Analysis and Future Insights | Israel Chemical Ltd.(ICL), Haifa Chemicals Ltd., Coromandel International Ltd.

Futuristic Reports, The growth and development of Global Water-Soluble Fertilizers Market Report 2020 by Players, Regions, Type, and Application, forecast to 2026 provides industry analysis and forecast from 2020-2026. Global Water-Soluble Fertilizers Market analysis delivers important insights and provides a competitive and useful advantage to the pursuers. Water-Soluble Fertilizers processes, economic growth is analyzed as well. The data chart is also backed up by using statistical tools.
Marketsinvesting.com

Barloworld Ltd ADR (BRRAY)

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) reported better-than-expected results for the second quarter of 2019, with earnings surpassing estimates by 1.9%. This is the company’s 15th consecutive... Multi-sector companies seem solid investment choices at present. These stocks are benefitting from improving oil and gas businesses, rise in demand for air travel, infrastructure... Carlisle...
IndustryBenzinga

Current Stock Price for Elevation Oncology (ELEV)?

There are no upcoming dividends for Elevation Oncology. When is Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) reporting earnings?. Elevation Oncology does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled. Q. Is Elevation Oncology (ELEV) going to split?. A. There is no upcoming split for Elevation Oncology. Q. What sector and industry does Elevation Oncology (ELEV)...

