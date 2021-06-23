Asian Diner on Evansville’s East Side Announces Closing Date
It's a sad day as I recently learned of the closing of Ginmiya. The Evansville restaurant took to their Facebook page to make the following announcement:. It is with great sadness that we announce the closing of Ginmiya Asian Diner on July 5th 2021. We want to thank all of our wonderful guests and employees for supporting us over these 10 years. Evansville is our family, home ....and has taken great care of us through the years . We are extremely thankful for all your support. And we could not have done it without all of you.1061evansville.com