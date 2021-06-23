Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Evansville, IN

Asian Diner on Evansville’s East Side Announces Closing Date

By Melissa Awesome
Posted by 
KISS 106
KISS 106
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's a sad day as I recently learned of the closing of Ginmiya. The Evansville restaurant took to their Facebook page to make the following announcement:. It is with great sadness that we announce the closing of Ginmiya Asian Diner on July 5th 2021. We want to thank all of our wonderful guests and employees for supporting us over these 10 years. Evansville is our family, home ....and has taken great care of us through the years . We are extremely thankful for all your support. And we could not have done it without all of you.

1061evansville.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
KISS 106

KISS 106

Evansville IN
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
838K+
Views
ABOUT

106.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Evansville, IN
Lifestyle
City
Evansville, IN
Local
Indiana Food & Drinks
Indiana State
Indiana Restaurants
Evansville, IN
Restaurants
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
Evansville, IN
Food & Drinks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Side#Food Drink#Thai
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Evansville, INPosted by
KISS 106

This St. Louis Restaurant is a Ranch Lover’s Dream with 33 Flavors

If you're from the midwest there's a pretty good chance you're familiar with ranch dressing. It's the condiment that goes on pretty much anything. Need something to dip your wings in? Ranch. Want to add some zest to your pizza? Dip it in ranch. Need the perfect dressing for your salad? You're in luck, ranch works for that too. It's truly very versatile.
Newburgh, INPosted by
KISS 106

Newburgh’s Splash Pad Reopens Just in Time for July 4th Weekend

We have some good news for Newburgh residents that have been waiting to cool off this summer. The new splash pad playground at the Lou Dennis Community Park is ready to reopen. The splash pad had some mechanical issues that needed to be addressed. They also took the opportunity to remedy the slippery part of the splash pad.
Posted by
KISS 106

Celebrate National Ice Cream Month at These Evansville Sweet Spots

July is National Ice Cream Month. We've brought our spoons and we are ready to celebrate! In 1984 a presidential proclamation was issued by Ronald Reagan declaring July National Ice Cream Month. The art of ice cream dates back for what seems like forever. Do you remember your grandmother having...
Posted by
KISS 106

This Unique Golf-Inspired Coffee Concoction Mixes Two Unlikely Flavors

When Liberty and I were coming up with questions for this week's episode of This or That, the question that we really expected to be the least interesting ended up being the one that shocked us the most - I'm still thinking about it days later. We were talking with Andrew Backes, the Executive Director for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwestern Indiana, and we just wanted to take his temperature (so to speak) in regards to the temperature of his coffee. The question was iced or hot coffee. Simple enough, right. Next thing you know, my jaw drops to the floor when I hear Andrew's response. I was shocked, I was confused, I was intrigued.
Evansville, INPosted by
KISS 106

Evansville Police Recruitment Video Scores Emmy Nomination

Back in the summer of 2020, Evansville Police Chief Billy Bolin and Assistant Police Chief Phil Smith came up with an idea. They needed to let the public know the Department was looking for people interested in a career in law enforcement they were hiring. They could have easily done the same thing they had done in the past, announce open recruitment through advertisements and word of mouth, or they could do something different. Something unique that could supplement an ad campaign and grab the public's attention in a new way.

Comments / 0

Community Policy