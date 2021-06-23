Cancel
MLB

Straw's big night keys 9th straight win

MLB
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE -- The Astros didn’t have the offensive explosion they’ve had recently, but it didn’t matter in their 3-1 win Tuesday night at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. The victory extended their win streak to nine games, their longest since a 10-game streak from May 8-18, 2019. Houston put the...

MLBWLUC

Woodruff’s pitching helps Brewers win seventh straight game

MILWAUKEE, Wisc. (WLUC) - Brandon Woodruff pitched another gem and the Milwaukee Brewers made the most of their two hits, hanging on to edge the Chicago Cubs 2-1 for their season-high seventh straight win. A day after battering Chicago 14-4, the Brewers extended their NL Central lead to five games. The second-place Cubs lost their fifth in a row. Milwaukee managed to win with just an RBI double by Christian Yelich in the first inning and an RBI single by Jace Peterson in the fourth. Both runs were walked aboard by Zach Davies, who made his first start against his former team. Woodruff allowed one run on four hits in six innings, striking out eight and nudging his ERA down from 1.89 to 1.87.
MLBPioneer Press

Luis Arraez’s big night lifts Twins to 8-7 win over Cleveland

Every time the Minnesota Twins needed a jolt of offense on Friday, Luis Arraez provided it. Through a topsy-turvy game that featured four lead changes, Arraez was a consistent force at the plate. He finished 3 for 4 with two triples and a two-run double that plated the game-winning runs in the Twins’ 8-7 victory over the Cleveland Indians at Target Field.
MLBMLB

Soto, Turner and Schwarber to ASG roster

WASHINGTON -- Rosters for the 2021 All-Star Game have been set. Juan Soto, Kyle Schwarber and Trea Turner will represent the Nationals at the Midsummer Classic on July 13 at Coors Field. It is the first career All-Star selection for each of the Nationals’ three representatives. Schwarber and Turner were...
MLBMLB

'Big win': Rays resilient, rally for walk-off

ST. PETERSBURG -- With the bases loaded, nobody out and the game tied in the ninth inning Monday night, Yandy Díaz smacked a 99.9 mph cutter from Emmanuel Clase to the right side of the infield, ran down the first-base line, turned his head to glance behind him then pumped his fist as he trotted over the bag.
MLBdallassun.com

A's Chris Bassitt faces Rangers, seeks ninth straight win

Right-hander Chris Bassitt will look to strengthen his potential All-Star Game credentials when he pursues a ninth straight win Wednesday night as the Oakland Athletics host the Texas Rangers on the second night of a three-game series. Home runs dominated the series opener, with each team hittingthree in a 5-4...
MLBRecord-Journal

DeGrom’s streak ends, but Mets win in 9th

NEW YORK — By the middle of his outing, Mets ace Jacob deGrom was struggling to find his mechanics that essentially made him a two-pitch pitcher. “Jake is human, right?” New York manager Luis Rojas said. “So, these things are going to happen.”. A less-dominant version of deGrom gave up...
Keene, NHKeene Sentinel

SwampBats stay hot, beat Mountaineers for 9th straight win

The Keene SwampBats made the trip to Montpelier, Vt., for the first time this season on Monday afternoon to take on the Mountaineers. Keene starting pitcher Richie Dell was making his first start of the year, but got chased out of the game after three innings. In the fourth, the...
Valley City, NDnewsdakota.com

Miller’s Go-Ahead Bomb Gives Saints Sixth Straight Win

Backed by strong pitching from Evin Casey and Dustin Mertz along with a go-ahead solo homer by Jake Miller that broke a 2-2 tie in the 8th inning, the Valley City Saints won their 6th straight game last night with a 3-2 win over the Jamestown Elks at Charlie Brown Memorial Field. The victory by the Saints avenged an early season 4-1 loss to the Elks in Jamestown.
MLBbostonnews.net

MLB roundup: Brewers down Pirates for 9th straight win

Jace Peterson hit an RBI triple and scored twice Thursday to help the Milwaukee Brewers win their ninth consecutive game, 7-2 over the host Pittsburgh Pirates. Tyrone Taylor added a two-run single, Jackie Bradley Jr. and Omar Narvaez each hit an RBI double and Keston Hiura had an RBI single for the Brewers.
NBAPosted by
WGN TV

Candace Parker shines in the Sky’s sixth-straight win

BROOKLYN, NY – It’s been an up-and-down homecoming for one of the greatest players in the history of the Women’s National Basketball Association. After playing in the season-opening win over the Mystics in Washington, Candace Parker would miss the next eight games due to an ankle injury. During that stretch, the Sky went 1-7 and dropped to five games under .500.
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Correa keys Astros’ big inning in 6-3 win over Indians

CLEVELAND (AP) — Carlos Correa sparked Houston’s four-run third inning with an RBI double and the Astros beat the injury-riddled Cleveland Indians 6-3 for the second straight night on Friday. Houston came to town having lost five of six, including a three-game sweep at home to Baltimore, but have looked...
MLBDodger Insider

Muncy’s bobblehead night ends in fifth straight win and a Giant sweep

It didn’t land in a bay, but on Max Muncy’s bobblehead night Tuesday at Dodger Stadium celebrating his “go get it out of ocean” home run against Madison Bumgarner, another deep drive from Muncy against the first-place Giants mattered all the same. There were only three hits apiece for both...
MLBsoxmachine.com

White Sox Minor Keys: Jake Burger’s big night

The last time I saw Jake Burger, it was four seasons ago at an affiliate three levels down for a team that was renamed in a ballpark that it no longer uses. For years, I used the same photo of him at third base for the Intimidators because it kept representing his most recent experience in recorded professional games.
MLBOver the Monster

Red Sox 5, Angels 4: Homers, outfield defense and a (mostly) strong bullpen

Another day, another way to win for this Red Sox team. In some ways this was a typical win. They got a couple of big swings from the offense, with Christian Arroyo and Rafael Devers each hitting homers to lead the way at the plate. On the mound, Martín Pérez wasn’t dominant, but he was solid. Put those two together, and a win isn’t crazy. Except the offense did waste a whole lot of chances, and Pérez did get into a few jams. The latter was solved with great outfield defense, as the group came through with two big outfield assists for Pérez along with a leaping grab at the wall. And the not capitalizing on chances? Well, that was solved by the bullpen once again getting the job done and shutting doors, for the most part anyway.
MLBCanton Repository

Astros complete sweep of Cleveland with 4-3 win in 10 innings

CLEVELAND — Yuli Gurriel scored on a two-out error by pitcher Emmanuel Clase in the 10th inning, allowing the Houston Astros to beat Cleveland 4-3 and complete a four-game sweep on Sunday. Gurriel advanced to third on a fielder’s choice by Jason Castro, then came around when the Indians failed...
MLBMLB

Your 2021 MLB All-Stars by position

The American League and National League rosters for the 2021 All-Star Game are official. While the results of the first Starters Election format already were revealed earlier in the week, the reserves and pitchers for the July 13 game at Colorado’s Coors Field were unveiled live on ESPN on Sunday evening. There were 47 additional spots to fill -- 24 in the NL and 23 in the AL -- with 33 of those selections made via the player ballot and the rest by the Commissioner’s Office.
MLBCBS Sports

Cubs' Joc Pederson: Sitting versus lefty

Pederson is not in the lineup Sunday against the Reds. Pederson is 0-for-12 over his past three games and will head to the bench Sunday with southpaw Wade Miley pitching for Cincinnati. Ian Happ will shift to left field while Jake Marisnick starts in center.

