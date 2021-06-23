Cancel
Instantly upgrade your home theater with this last-minute Roku Smart Soundbar deal

By Andrew Myrick
Android Central
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it comes to upgrading your home theater setup, one of the first things you might want to grab is a streaming device. But that's really only one piece of the puzzle, as you'll also likely want to upgrade the sound quality. Traditional home theater speaker systems are so outdated, with wires running everywhere and dealing with trying to make sure everything is configured properly. Well, Roku can help solve both of those problems in one fell swoop with the Roku Smart Soundbar. And for Prime Day, you can save $36 and instantly upgrade your setup.

