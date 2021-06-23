Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Parking enforcement acting weird on my street. What's their full job?

By /u/RazrRain
Posted by 
Reddit
Reddit
 22 days ago

I live in Mars Vista and street cleaning ends at 1 PM on Mondays and Tuesdays. At 7:30 PM my roommates come get me and tell me to come to my car. They said there was a parking enforcement officer snooping around looking inside it.. They asked him if there was a cause for a ticket and he said no that the owner had reported it stolen. They're like uh no, that's our roommate. When I get there he is half a block away looking at the VIN of a truck, and then is making his way down the block doing the same to every car. Is this normal? My tags are expired so he easily coulda used that excuse, not jumping to "it was reported stolen". submitted by /u/RazrRain [link] [comments]

www.reddit.com

Comments / 0

Reddit

Reddit

723
Followers
382
Post
168K+
Views
ABOUT

Reddit is a place for community, conversation, and connection with millions of users worldwide.

 http://www.reddit.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#My Street#Mars#Vin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden hails 'transformative' child tax credit payments

President Biden on Thursday hailed the expanded child tax credit as a “transformative” achievement that would offer needed relief for families and made the case for Congress to further extend the payments in forthcoming legislation. In remarks from the White House, Biden said the payments would spur the largest one-year...
Public SafetyABC News

Watchdog: FBI mishandled Nassar-USA Gymnastics abuse case

WASHINGTON -- The FBI made “fundamental” errors in investigating sexual abuse allegations against former USA Gymnastics national team doctor Larry Nassar and did not treat the case with the “utmost seriousness,” the Justice Department's inspector general said Wednesday. More athletes said they were molested before the the FBI swung into action.
BusinessPosted by
ABC News

Regulator sues Amazon to force recall of hazardous products

Safety regulators are suing Amazon to force it to recall hazardous products sold on its site, including flammable children’s pajamas, faulty carbon monoxide detectors and hair dryers that don’t protect users from getting electrocuted. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which filed the complaint late Wednesday, said the online shopping...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Breyer says he's undecided on Supreme Court retirement

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer told CNN in a new interview that he is undecided on retirement. The 83-year-old justice said “no” when CNN legal analyst Joan Biskupic asked if he has decided when he will retire. He also detailed two reasons that would contribute to any decision to leave...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Schumer: Marijuana legalization will be a Senate priority

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Thursday announced on the floor that he will use his clout to make legislation ending the federal prohibition on marijuana a top priority. Marijuana is currently listed as a Schedule 1 banned drug under the Controlled Substances Act, and an estimated 40,000 Americans...

Comments / 0

Community Policy