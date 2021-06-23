Parking enforcement acting weird on my street. What's their full job?

I live in Mars Vista and street cleaning ends at 1 PM on Mondays and Tuesdays. At 7:30 PM my roommates come get me and tell me to come to my car. They said there was a parking enforcement officer snooping around looking inside it.. They asked him if there was a cause for a ticket and he said no that the owner had reported it stolen. They're like uh no, that's our roommate. When I get there he is half a block away looking at the VIN of a truck, and then is making his way down the block doing the same to every car. Is this normal? My tags are expired so he easily coulda used that excuse, not jumping to "it was reported stolen". submitted by /u/RazrRain [link] [comments]