Wake-up call? White Sox lose fifth in row

The Chicago White Sox are heading home to play the Seattle Mariners. It is going to be the first time that Guaranteed Rate Field is going to be at 100 percent capacity since 2019. It is a very exciting time for the fans of this team that has been there through thin and thick. The rebuild is over but there is still work to do. After a little bit of a slump, they are still in first place of the AL Central Divison by 2 games. There is one pitcher that can lead the way to a winning streak during this series.