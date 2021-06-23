Cancel
MLB

Wake-up call? White Sox lose fifth in row

By Daryl Van Schouwen
Chicago Sun-Times
Chicago Sun-Times
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

PITTSBURGH — Maybe the White Sox will find out what they’re really made of now. ‘‘It’s kind of like a test right now,’’ right-hander Lucas Giolito said after the Sox’ 6-3 loss Tuesday to the Pirates that saw them go ahead on pinch hitter Yasmani Grandal’s uplifting three-run home run in the seventh, only to see the lead disappear quickly in the bottom of the inning. ‘‘Rough series [in Houston], and we drop this first game. Maybe a little wake-up call we need. We have to come ready to play from the beginning of the game.’’

