Back in the summer of 2013, most analysts were expecting the battle of ‘Die Hard in the White House’ movies to be comfortably won by White House Down. After all, director Roland Emmerich boasted a proven track record for helming mega budget blockbusters that did major business at the box office, and he had two big stars in the lead roles with Jamie Foxx and Channing Tatum. Olympus Has Fallen, meanwhile, hailed from the solid but unspectacular Antoine Fuqua, with the action hero/president combo filled by Gerard Butler and Aaron Eckhart.