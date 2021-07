Fayetteville, N.C. — A Fayetteville security guard who survived a gunshot wound to the head three months ago is getting some help on his road to recovery. Charles Jackson Jr. told WRAL News last week that he is struggling to meet his insurance co-payments for his physical therapy appointments. Since then, so many people have offered to help that Cape Fear Valley Medical Center has set up a system for people to donate money for the co-pays.