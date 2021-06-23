Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

EY US Announces Gregg Maggioli of Lighthouse Autism Center as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2021 Midwest Award Finalist

By PRWeb
SFGate
 14 days ago

Celebrating the 35th class of unstoppable entrepreneurs who transform the Midwest and beyond. Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) today announced that Gregg Maggioli, CEO and Co-Founder of Lighthouse Autism Center was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2021 Midwest Award finalist. Now in its 35th year, the Entrepreneur Of The Year program honors unstoppable business leaders whose ambition, ingenuity and courage in the face of adversity help catapult us from the now to next and beyond.

www.sfgate.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Global Awards#Sap Center#Entrepreneurship#Autism Spectrum#Ernst Young Llp#Aba#Company#Sap America#The Kauffman Foundation#Cresa Global Inc#The Lasalle Network#Pnc Bank#National Overall#Ey Private
Related
EducationMySanAntonio

Marcus Dantus and Crehana offer entrepreneurship techniques with an online course

Marcus Dantus, businessman and investor shark of the Sony Channel program Shark Tank Mexico , and the online education platform Crehana , presented a new course that seeks to develop the skills of entrepreneurs to define, synthesize and transmit an idea to investors or higher ranks in a company. The course will be available from June 30, 2021 under the name “ Attract and convince investors with Marcus Dantus ” .
Colorado Springs, COcsbj.com

National Institute for Social Impact announces PRISM Awards finalists

The National Institute for Social Impact (NI4SI), formerly the Colorado Institute for Social Impact (CI4SI), and co-presenter Vectra Bank, have announced this year's PRISM Awards finalists. The 5th Annual PRISM Awards — a celebration of social impact businesses and social entrepreneurs — will take place July 15, at SCP Hotel in Colorado Springs.
Fargo, NDJamestown Sun

Anne Carlsen Center announces Direct Support Professional of the Year Award winners

Three direct support professionals were honored at the North Dakota Association of Community Providers conference at the Delta in Fargo on June 17 as DSPs of the Year. Chris Jones, executive director of the Department of Human Services, and Kirsten Dvorak, CEO of The Arc of North Dakota, presented each award to Anne Carlsen winners Leo Brunelli, Ashley Guthmiller and Danielle Herrold.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Sharon Hoffman Of Better Nutritionals Recognized As An Ernst & Young Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2021 Greater Los Angeles Award Finalist

GREATER LOS ANGELES, Calif., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) announced that CEO & Founder of Better Nutritionals, Sharon Hoffman, was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year ® 2021 Greater Los Angeles Award finalist. Now in its 35th year, the Entrepreneur Of The Year program honors unstoppable business leaders whose ambition, ingenuity and courage in the face of adversity help catapult us from the now to next and beyond.
Economyprdaily.com

Announcing PR Daily’s 2021 Digital Marketing & Social Media Awards finalists

PR Daily’s Digital Marketing & Social Media Awards recognizes the captivating campaigns and content that earned attention from busy—often overwhelmed—audiences. The finalists on this list know how to stand out on the overcrowded digital landscape. Their work led to success for their organizations and clients—and landed them on our short list of finalists.
Richmond.com

Three Richmond-area executives named finalists for regional EY entrepreneurial award

The founders of three Richmond-area companies have been named finalists for the annual EY Entrepreneur of the Year awards for the Mid-Atlantic region. A total of 40 entrepreneurs with 38 companies have been nominated for the awards in the Mid-Atlantic region, which includes Virginia, Maryland and Washington, D.C. The three entrepreneurs with Richmond-area companies who are regional finalists are:
BusinessArkansas Business

Shine Solar's Gorden Is Finalist for Entrepreneurship Award

Nick Gorden, chief executive officer of sun power provider Shine Solar of Rogers, is a finalist for the Entrepreneur of the Year 2021 Southwest Award. The award is given yearly to business entrepreneurs who transform lives by disrupting industry and reinventing economies. Entrepreneur of the Year, in its 35th year, will announce regional winners in a series of virtual ceremonies starting in late July. Nominees are managers or owners of private or public companies responsible for those enterprises’ performance.
Posted by
TheStreet

MURAL CEO Mariano Suarez-Battan Named An EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2021 Northern California Region Award Finalist

SAN FRANCISCO, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) announced Mariano Suarez-Battan, co-founder and CEO at MURAL , has been selected among 24 finalists for the Entrepreneur Of The Year ® 2021 Northern California Region Award . Now in its 35th year, the Entrepreneur Of The Year program honors unstoppable business leaders whose ambition, ingenuity, and courage in the face of adversity help catapult us from the now to next and beyond.
BusinessHouston Chronicle

Veyo CEO Josh Komenda Named as Award Finalist for Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2021 Pacific Southwest

NEMT industry pioneer joins 35th class of unstoppable entrepreneurs transforming San Diego. Veyo, the first company to bring healthcare-credentialed rideshare to Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), today announced that President and Founder Josh Komenda was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2021 Pacific Southwest – San Diego Award finalist by Ernst & Young LLP (EY US). Now in its 35th year, the Entrepreneur Of The Year program honors unstoppable business leaders whose ambition, ingenuity and courage in the face of adversity help catapult us from the now to next and beyond.
Radnor Township, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Lincoln Financial Group Names Elena French Head of Corporate Marketing, Communications and Brand

RADNOR, PA — Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE: LNC) announced that Elena French, senior vice president, has been named head of Corporate Marketing, Communications and Brand. In her new role, French leads the company’s corporate advertising, brand, consumer insights, communications, social media and sponsorships initiatives. She reports to Jamie Ohl, executive vice president, president, Workplace Solutions, head of Operations and Brand.
Businessmartechseries.com

The IMAGINE Group Appoints Agnes Semington as CHRO

Transformational leader with more than 18 years of experience in HR, leadership development, and organizational effectiveness. The IMAGINE Group, LLC, a leading provider of visual communications, announced that Agnes Semington will assume the role of Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), effective . Ms. Semington will report to CEO Chris Cavanaugh and join the Company in its Twin Cities location. In this role, she will support IMAGINE’s business transformation in the areas of culture, talent acquisition, development and management, HRIS integration, job architecture, and diversity, equity and inclusion, underscoring the Company’s overarching commitment to being a leader and employer of choice in the Twin Cities, Charlotte, Chicago, and Los Angeles.
Industryfuturetravelexperience.com

Lufthansa Innovation Hub, Hybrid Air Vehicles and pioneering startups provide inspiration at members-only FTE Innovation & Startup Hub virtual event

The latest FTE Innovation & Startup Hub members-only virtual event brought together innovators from across the global air transport industry on 30 June 2021 to share their cutting-edge insights, visions and experiences. The FTE Hub is the industry’s only network designed for the organisations and individuals who are at the forefront of innovation in the air transport sector. Attendees included some first-time participants – including airlines and airports who have recently signed up as Corporate Partners – as well as long-time members who have been actively engaged in the global innovation network since its launch by Future Travel Experience (FTE) in 2018.
Fort Mitchell, KYlanereport.com

NKY Young Professionals announce finalists for leadership award

FORT MITCHELL, Ky. – The Northern Kentucky Young Professionals (NKYP) organization has announced the finalists for its 2021 Next Generation Leader Award (NGLA). The NGLAs recognize young professionals age 40 and under for significant professional accomplishments, demonstrated leadership, and community impact. The individuals were selected by a review panel of community leaders from nearly 90 applications. The three applications in each category that scored the highest are recognized as finalists. The top score in each category will be honored as the category winner. Category winners will be announced during the 2021 NGLAs on Tuesday, July 27 at Hotel Covington.
Phoenix, AZfrontdoorsmedia.com

Phoenix Indian Center Announces Leadership Awards Recipients

The Phoenix Indian Center, a leader in the American Indian community and the oldest American Indian nonprofit in the United States, announced the 2021 Arizona American Indian Excellence in Leadership Awards recipients. For 38 years, the Leadership Awards have recognized individuals, companies and organizations for their excellence of work, innovation...
BusinessLaw.com

EY Adds Further Heft With US Partner Hire in London

Big Four professional services giant EY has added a tax partner from U.S. firm Akin Gump. Stuart Sinclair joins the firm’s international tax and transaction services practice, where he will focus on building out the financial services credit fund and restructuring team, according to an announcement by EY on Tuesday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy