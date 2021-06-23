Vin Diesel Discusses Past Heat With The Rock
For years there has been tension between wrestling legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and his Fast & The Furious co-star Vin Diesel, stemming from issues during the filming of Fast 8 to Johnson developing his spin-off film Hobbs & Shaw. In an interview with Men’s Health, Diesel attempted to set the record straight on the issues. He claimed the tension between them came from Diesel giving Johnson “tough love” in order to help portray the character correctly.www.wrestlinginc.com