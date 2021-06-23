Cancel
Celebrities

Vin Diesel Discusses Past Heat With The Rock

By Eric Mutter
wrestlinginc.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor years there has been tension between wrestling legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and his Fast & The Furious co-star Vin Diesel, stemming from issues during the filming of Fast 8 to Johnson developing his spin-off film Hobbs & Shaw. In an interview with Men’s Health, Diesel attempted to set the record straight on the issues. He claimed the tension between them came from Diesel giving Johnson “tough love” in order to help portray the character correctly.

www.wrestlinginc.com
Vin Diesel
Dwayne Johnson
John Cena
