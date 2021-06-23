Cancel
Polk County, NE

Severe Weather Statement issued for Polk by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-22 22:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-22 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Polk A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN YORK...EASTERN HAMILTON AND SOUTHWESTERN POLK COUNTIES At 1004 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Marquette, or 18 miles northwest of York, moving south at 30 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Aurora, Hampton, Bradshaw and Henderson. This includes Interstate 80 between mile markers 332 and 348. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...60MPH

