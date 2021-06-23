Special Weather Statement issued for Upper Weiser River, West Central Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-22 20:39:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-22 22:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: When safe to do so, please relay storm reports to the National Weather Service in Boise via local law enforcement, or National Weather Service Boise Facebook and Twitter accounts. Target Area: Upper Weiser River; West Central Mountains SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WEST CENTRAL VALLEY NORTHEASTERN GEM...SOUTHEASTERN ADAMS AND SOUTHEASTERN WASHINGTON COUNTIES UNTIL 1015 PM MDT At 916 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Dodson Pass, or 35 miles east of Weiser, moving north at 20 mph. Pea size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. Blowing dust is also possible, and this may impact both Highways 55 and 95. This strong thunderstorm will be near Four Bit Summit, Granite Peak and Granger Butte around 930 PM MDT. Cascade and Indian Valley around 950 PM MDT. Indian Mountain around 1000 PM MDT. Council, Goodrich, Council Mountain and Mesa around 1010 PM MDT.