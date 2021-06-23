Severe Weather Statement issued for Hamilton, York by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-22 22:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-22 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hamilton; York A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN YORK AND SOUTHEASTERN HAMILTON COUNTIES At 1015 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was centered a few miles north- northeast of Hampton, or 15 miles west of York, moving south at 30 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Henderson, Hampton and Bradshaw. This includes Interstate 80 between mile markers 335 and 348. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov